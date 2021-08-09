WATCH LIVE: Dept. of Defense provides Kootenai Health with 20 medical personnel amid COVID-19 crisis

Kootenai Health and the DOD will hold a press conference Wednesday regarding their efforts as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to climb.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health announced Wednesday the Department of Defense (DOD) is providing the hospital with 20 military medical personnel for at least the next five weeks to support their staff.

Kootenai Health and the DOD will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. regarding their efforts as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to climb in the state of Idaho.

Of the personnel being provided there are 14 nurses, four physicians and two respiratory therapists.

Kootenai Health Chief of Staff Dr. Robert Scoggins said during a press conference on Tuesday that the hospital caring for the largest number of COVID-19 patients its handled since the pandemic began, with 113 total and 39 in critical care. Nineteen patients are on ventilators.

"The message that I'd like to send to people is that, we're, you know, we're at the limit of what we can handle at this facility. We've done a lot of things to expand our care to take care of more patients, but we just, it keeps growing," Scoggins said.

Separate rooms in the Health Resource Center are being used to provide monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized.

In a press release Tuesday, Kootenai Health said it has stretched existing staff, hired additional contract nurses, expanded bed capacity, canceled elective surgeries and adjusted contingency levels of care to accommodate the COVID-19 patient surges and volume demands.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care for hospitals in North Idaho Tuesday morning after a surge in COVID-19 cases left too few hospital beds and medical personnel to care for all the sick.

Kootenai Health said hospital leaders participated on the Idaho Crisis Standards of Care taskforce, and the hospital submitted a request to the state on Monday to activate Crisis Standards of Care.