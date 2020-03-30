Crumbling job market has college seniors worried

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, new graduates could face the worst job market in more than a decade.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Normally this time of year would be one of great excitement for college seniors, but this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a time of anxiety and uncertainty.

Spring term begins this week at state universities and all classes are being done remotely, and seniors will graduate without an in-person commencement ceremony.

Hibo Abtidon, a senior at the University of Oregon, will graduate with a degree in public relations at the end of the term and will be the first person in her family to earn a college degree.

"It’s sad to know my family won’t be with me celebrating," she said, adding that she understands it has to happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abtidon said she's concerned about the future. This could be the worst job market for new college graduates since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. She said she was ready to start work finding a job but everything is on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Right now, I'm not even sure what the process is going to be," she said.