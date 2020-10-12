Idaho Department of Health and Welfare board to vote Friday on crisis of care standards

This would let hospitals and other health care providers prioritize care if they are overwhelmed or if resources are scarce.

BOISE, Idaho — The state Board of Health and Welfare is expected to vote Friday morning on a new administrative rule that would let Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen declare "Crisis Standards of Care" if the state's medical system is overwhelmed by a pandemic or natural disaster.

This would let hospitals and other health care providers prioritize care if they are overwhelmed or if resources are scarce, the idea being to prioritize saving as many people as possible. According to a fact sheet prepared by DHW staff, this would mean "people who need medical care may experience care that is different from what they expect."

"For example, emergency medical services may need to ... (prioritize) which 911 calls they respond to," it says. "Patients admitted to the hospital may find that hospital beds are not available or are in repurposed rooms (e.g. a conference room) or that laboratory or radiology services are limited or unavailable. In rare cases, ventilator or intensive care unit beds may need to be used for those who are most likely to survive, while patients who are not likely to survive may not be able to receive one."

The state's crisis standards of care plan was developed this year, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been straining the state's medical resources. It lays out some possible criteria for what could lead to the plan's activation, including crisis-level shortages of space, staff or supplies in one or more counties, or health care entities and patient transfers being insufficient or impossible statewide. The draft rule says "crisis standards of care will be activated when a catastrophic disaster overwhelms usual health and medical capabilities and capacities, resulting in an inability of healthcare entities to provide the usual standard of care to patients."

In a rapidly developing disaster situation the rule gives DHW's director the power to activate crisis standards of care, in consultation with senior departmental leadership, without convening the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Advisory Committee. Otherwise, the rule says the director should convene the committee and it should make a recommendation. The director also has the authority to deactivate crisis standards of care by declaration.

"Activation of crisis standards of care may be achieved in a number of ways depending on the legal framework of a state, including but not limited to executive orders, legislation or administrative rules," said DHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr. "Establishing an activation process through the rulemaking process enables the state to respond in a timely manner when the established criteria are met."

Idaho Falls Dr. Kenneth Krell, ICU director for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and a member of the Crisis Standards of Care committee, told the Eastern Idaho Public Health board last week that the hospital is at a breaking point and that the state is getting close to initiating crisis standards of care. He said the hospital is already rationing care and urged the board to enforce existing and new public health restrictions. Forbing-Orr didn't answer a question Wednesday about whether Jeppesen is close to activating crisis standards of care, but she did say the board won't be acting to do so on Friday, noting that the authority lies with the director.

The board will meet via WebEx at 9 a.m. in Boise. People can attend the meeting virtually via Webex by calling 1-415-655-0003 and entering the meeting number 177 573 3175 and password 7479564.

Here are some other stories from our news partner at the Idaho Press:

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus