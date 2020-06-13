Coronavirus cases at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center top 100

The Medium Security Complex portion of the center was placed under restricted movement protocols.

CONNELL, Wash. — The Coyote Ridge Corrections Center moved to restricted movement protocols in its Medium Security Complex on Thursday night at the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases topped 100.

According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, the facility has seen 30 cases of coronavirus among staff and 71 confirmed cases among inmates as of Thursday. Four of the staff cases are from those in the Correctional Worker Core training program.

In addition to the confirmed cases, the complex had 33 people in isolation due to showing symptoms as of Wednesday, according to the DOC. The complex also had 1,815 people in quarantine due to being exposed to the virus but without showing symptoms as of Wednesday, the department said.

The DOC said "access to outside medical resources in the community is limited to a team of volunteer EMS professionals and hospitals more than one hour away."