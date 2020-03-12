'We all love her and she’s not alone': COVID-19 protocols separate Sandpoint family from loved one on life support

Haylee Moran was airlifted to Spokane after a massive pulmonary embolism and coronavirus protocols are keeping her loved ones from visiting her.

SPOKANE, Wash — Thousands of lives have been changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Loved ones have been separated and hospitals have their hands filled with new protocols. These changes impact patients across the board, including ones without COVID-19 related issues.

Haylee Moran is a 29-year-old woman from Sandpoint fighting for her life at Sacred Heart.

“They said they’ll call us if anything real eventful happens," her sister Lacey Moran said. “I’m just so scared it’s going to be that call.”

Haylee was airlifted to Spokane after a massive pulmonary embolism.

While she remains on life support in the hospital, her family hasn't been able to visit her because of coronavirus protocols in place.

Lacey said she hasn’t been able to sleep peacefully for days. Her sister lying in a bed at Sacred Heart has constantly been on her mind. Doctors discovered the left side of her heart had completely failed and a cat bite on her foot turned into sepsis.

She needs surgery but is too ill and unstable for an operation, Lacey said.

Right now, the only people allowed to be in her presence are the hospital staff caring for her.

“I tried to go in the next day because I was determined to see her and just talk to her,” Lacey said. “They did have to put her in a medically induced coma and she’s now on life support.”

Even Haylee's parents aren't allowed to visit because of the protocols.

Their daughter is fighting for her life and the only form of contact they’ve had with her has come from the personal cell phone of a Sacred Heart nurse.

Lacey said she never expected the pandemic to personally cause this much pain in her life.

“I just want her to know that we all love her and she’s not alone," she said. "She grew up with the whole neighborhood here in Sandpoint and they’re all thinking of her.”

The family is hoping to call once again Wednesday night. It’s not a real substitute but just being able to see the room she’s in provides a bit of comfort.

The hospital has assured Lacey that her sister is not alone despite being short-staffed.

“I know we’re not the only ones going through this and it’s really hard for everybody right now. I just want anyone in this situation to know that your family is in good hands,” Lacey said. “I know it’s really hard but it’s not the nurse's fault. It’s not the doctor's fault. It’s just the way it has to be right now.”