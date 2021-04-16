Former COVID-19 patient celebrates one year since release from hospital

“She ended up on a ventilator, paralyzed, in a medically induced coma, and she had a very long course here, and she was the first of many," a doctor said.

BOISE, Idaho — Cynthia Tankersley was one of the first COVID-19 patients in all of Idaho, and the first patient to be put on a ventilator at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

She’s celebrating the anniversary of her release by providing lunch for the staff that helped save her life in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“It was very wonderful to see everyone and thank them,” Tankersley said, who has come a long way since she contracted COVID-19.

Tankersley was living life normally and didn’t even know that COVID-19 was in Idaho back in March 2020.

“I was just going about my day as anybody else would’ve at that time,” she added.

What started as a loss of taste and smell for Tankersley turned into coughing fits throughout the night.

On March 16, 2020, Tankersley was checked into the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where she officially tested positive for COVID-19. After a short period in the emergency room, she was transported to the ICU, where she spent most of her three-week stint at the hospital.

“Her lungs had become so inflamed at that point she wasn’t able to be supported just with the regular treatments,” said Dr. Anil Patel, an intensive care physician at Saint Alphonsus. “She ended up on a ventilator, paralyzed, in a medically induced coma, and she had a very long course here, and she was the first of many.”

Tankersley was in a coma for much of her time as a patient.

Her husband, Dean Tankersley, got all of his updates over the phone at their Boise home. There were times where he was concerned about his wife coming back home.

“The staff here was great about keeping me informed. I was talking to them at least a couple of times a day, the doctors, the nurses that were taking care of her,” he said. “The first time that they intubated her they told me that she had about 24 hours to live if they didn’t do that. Then they told me she had a 50/50 shot. At that point, I was looking at it as 50/50 being a lot better than 24 hours.”

Tankersley eventually woke up from her coma and recovered enough to check out of the hospital.

“You know, I came and picked her up, we got her home and that pretty much wiped her out for the day,” Dean added. “It was so good just to have her back and know that she was going to continue to get better.”

On Thursday, Tankersley brought lunch to the people who saved her life in the ICU.

“The gratitude of everything that they did is just way up there and I can’t even express it well enough to get it across,” Tankersley said. “Everyone has their thoughts on COVID, but it is very real.”