Idaho coronavirus latest: 8 deaths reported on Wednesday; Ada County surpasses grim milestone

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Facts:

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

Wednesday, August 19

5:22 p.m. - Eight deaths reported on Wednesday; Ada County surpasses grim milestone

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local health districts reported eight coronavirus-related deaths statewide on Thursday. Four of the deaths occurred in Ada County while two each were in Shoshone and Bingham counties.

The statewide death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 291. More than a third of those deaths were in Ada County, which now has 102 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The county surpassed the grim milestone of 100 this week.

Also on Wednesday, 342 new confirmed and 47 new probable cases were announced, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 26,817. When combined with probable cases the total is 28,696.

Of the new cases, Canyon County had the most with 86, followed by Ada County with 81 and Payette County with 27.

Idaho is currently seeing a 14-day average of 431 daily cases. That's down from the peak 14-day average of 524 in late July (see the graphs below).

The state has also released new hospitalization data. As of Monday, 205 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of those patients, 43 of them were in the ICU.

For a closer look at the numbers throughout Idaho, including a county-by-county breakdown, check out our interactive map and timelines.

