COVID-19 vaccine slots available now at Saint Alphonsus

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center is encouraging those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to sign up for an appointment.

The hospital group said Thursday that multiple appointments are now available at their central vaccine clinic, located at 2260 North Eagle Road.

Their sign-up tool online showed open slots for Thursday and Saturday, as well as options Tuesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 11. Saint Alphonsus is still only vaccinating those in eligible groups. Eligibility was expanded to those aged 65 and up last month.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said that more appointments are added as the vaccine becomes available, and encouraged anyone seeking the shot to check back daily, as more appointments could open up.

The increase in availability comes after seniors across the Treasure Valley and beyond said they had a hard time getting an appointment, or that slots were filling up near-instantly. The first day eligibility was opened to older Idahoans, all available slots at both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's were claimed within an hour.

A spokeswoman for St. Luke's said Thursday that the hospital has not experienced a slowdown, and is in fact "100% full into next week."

⚠️COVID-19 vaccine appointments available THIS WEEKEND at Primary Health locations.⚠️



Call any clinic to get scheduled: https://t.co/IsS5g4gKAD https://t.co/giTH6qwJpB — Central District Health (@CDHidaho) March 4, 2021

But Primary Health said that they have slots available as well, and that scheduling has been consistent.

Central District Health said earlier this week that about 46% of those in the 65-and-up subgroup have been vaccinated. The state will open up vaccine eligibility to frontline workers - a group estimated at 134,000 - on March 15.

