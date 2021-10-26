COVID-19 update from Idaho Health and Welfare live Tuesday afternoon

State officials said one week ago that it appeared case numbers may have peaked. Daily reports since then show they're starting to decline.

BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 case numbers have surged since mid-summer in Idaho, but the situation is improving, Governor Brad Little said Tuesday.

The governor made the observation at the beginning of a telephone town hall hosted by AARP Idaho, alongside Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

Jeppesen said while the trend is heading in a "better direction," COVID-19 case numbers remain much higher "than they need to be," and hospitals are still stretched. Crisis standards of care, authorized statewide on Sept. 16, remain active.

Jeppesen also said most of the COVID-related hospitalizations are in people who have not received the vaccine. He said unvaccinated persons account for 86 percent of all COVID hospitalizations, and 92 percent of COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available at clinics around Idaho. Hahn noted that "mix-and-match" has been deemed acceptable, meaning people do not necessarily need to receive the same brand of vaccine for their booster dose as they did for their initial vaccination.

More information and updates about COVID-19 in Idaho will come later Tuesday afternoon, when the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare holds a media briefing. That's scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MDT/1:30 p.m. PDT Tuesday. It will stream live on KTVB.COM.

Along with Jeppesen and Hahn, those who will attend the briefing include Director Dave Jeppesen; Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

