COVID-19 in Idaho: number of new cases 'high, but declining,' Health and Welfare director says

Hospital capacity remains a concern. One reason: the flu is starting to show up as the coronavirus continues to circulate.

BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 case numbers have surged since mid-summer in Idaho, but they're starting to decline -- or at least level off -- in most parts of the state, Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday afternoon.

However, Jeppesen said, "the number of cases, hospitalizations, ICU stays and deaths remain too high."

1,344 confirmed and probable cases were reported around Idaho on Tuesday. The 14-day moving average of new cases has been 1,000 per day or more since September 9.

The average on October 2 was 1286.64, the highest point in the so-called "fourth wave" that has surged the past three months, going from a 14-day average of 65.93 on July 5 to numbers nearly 20 times that in late September and early October.

Statewide, the testing positivity rate dropped to 12 percent for the week of Oct. 10-16.

Jeppesen said while the trend is heading in a "better direction," COVID-19 case numbers remain much higher "than they need to be," and hospitals are still stretched. Crisis standards of care, authorized statewide on Sept. 16, remain active.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available at clinics around Idaho. Hahn noted that "mix-and-match" has been deemed acceptable, meaning people do not necessarily need to receive the same brand of vaccine for their booster dose as they did for their initial vaccination.

