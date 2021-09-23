5 dead, 74 infected after COVID-19 outbreak at Colville nursing home

The first case was reported on Aug. 25 and spread quickly and infected 22 staff and 52 residents and Pinewood Terrace Nursing Center.

COLVILLE, Wash. — A COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Colville has left five people dead and 74 people infected.

The outbreak has impacted residents and staff, according to Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD).

The first case was reported on Aug. 25 and spread quickly and infected 22 staff and 52 residents and Pinewood Terrace Nursing Center. Of the 74 total cases related to this outbreak 33 of the individuals were fully vaccinated and of the five individuals who passed one individual was fully vaccinated, according to the health district.

NETCHD said this incident speaks to the dangers of the Delta variant and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. It also shows the ability of the vaccine to protect against severe illness in those who have been vaccinated.

According to a press release from NETCHD, they said the Delta variant is ruthless.