COVID-19 in Idaho: OB-GYN joins state health officials for briefing Tuesday

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed here on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — After surging in late summer and early fall, the numbers of new daily cases of COVID-19 have been dropping over the past few weeks in Idaho; so have the numbers of related hospitalizations.

Those trends -- headed in what Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Monday called "very heartening and very encouraging" -- continue as a COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 becomes available, and as availability of monoclonal antibody treatments is increasing for some patients with COVID.

However, statewide crisis standards of care remain activated, a significant number of Idahoans remain opposed or hesitant about vaccination, and - although numbers are dropping - hundreds of new cases continue to be reported each day.

Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare officials will provide an update and take reporters' questions about the state's COVID-19 situation during a briefing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. MT/1:30 p.m. PT.

Dr. Guillermo Guzman, an OB-GYN with Saint Alphonsus Health System, will join Jeppesen and other IDHW officials in the briefing, which will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Dr. Guzman in September noted that pregnant women are more susceptible to COVID-19 and respiratory infections, and that in some cases, women infected with COVID have not been able to carry their pregnancies for the full nine-month term -- leading to premature births that put newborn babies at greater risk for a variety of medical and developmental problems.

Ahead of Tuesday afternoon's briefing, the 14-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases had dropped from about 1,287 cases per day on Oct. 3 to just below 772 cases per day on Nov. 8.

Hospitalization data reported for Friday, Nov. 5, show 399 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 127 of those patients were in an intensive care unit. COVID hospitalizations hit a record-high 793 on Sept. 24.

As of Monday, 55.6% of Idaho's population 12 years of age and older was fully vaccinated. Out of the nearly 840,000 people who have been fully vaccinated, 15,713 "breakthrough cases" of COVID-19 have been reported -- that's less than 2% of Idaho's fully vaccinated population.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus