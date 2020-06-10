Another Oregon inmate dies after getting COVID-19

The man died Monday at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.

ONTARIO, Ore. — State officials say a man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution in eastern Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says the man who died Monday is the twelfth person to die in state custody after testing positive for the disease.

The man, whose name was not released, was between 65 and 75 years old.

The Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

According to the Department of Corrections, 1,072 inmates at state corrections facilities had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.