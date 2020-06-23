Idaho coronavirus updates: Homeless at Boise Rescue Mission test positive for COVID-19

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 news with live updates. Currently, Idaho has 3,594 confirmed cases, 89 deaths and 3,305 recovered.

Facts:

Tuesday, June 23

6:44 a.m. - Homeless at Boise Rescue Mission test positive for COVID-19

Multiple people staying at the Boise Rescue Mission have tested positive for coronavirus, the shelter says.

One man staying at the homeless shelter was taken to the hospital in poor health Thursday, and ultimately tested positive for the virus. That same day, every staff member and everyone staying at the shelter was tested for the virus.

Multiple homeless people who had been staying in the same dorm as the infected man also tested positive, as did one person from a different dorm. No staff members tested positive.

"We are disappointed that the virus has crept into the Rescue Mission family, and we are doing everything that we can to contain it and stop any spread," Rev. Bill Roscoe wrote in a letter. "I am confident that our Guests and staff are as safe as they can be, are monitored as necessary, our buildings are staying clean and sanitized and everyone will receive all of the support that they need."

Those infected, with the exception of the man hospitalized, did not show symptoms of COVID-19. They have been moved to the City-sponsored hotel for quarantine.

Monday, June 22

9:12 p.m. -- West Ada makeup proms canceled after Ada County moves back to Stage 3

A heartbreaking development for high school juniors and seniors in the West Ada School District: Prom has been canceled - again.

On Monday, Central District Health announced that Ada County would be moving back to Stage 3 of reopening, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last week. In stage 3, gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed, and that means a series of proms this week at the Village at Meridian will not go on as planned.

"West Ada understands and shares the disappointment," district spokesman Eric Exline said in a statement. "The opportunity provided by The Village to make up prom was very generous."

High schools will be contacting students to provide a refund for tickets that students purchased for the event.

8:17 p.m. -- Boise State reports 8 new cases on campus, temporarily closes facilities

Boise State has temporarily closed all of its facilities on campus after eight people tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19. The university says it learned of the cases over the last two days and that each of the individuals were on campus during the last week.

The university and health officials are notifying those who were in close contact with the people who tested positive, and those people are being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Boise State said it will close campus-owned and controlled facilities from through Sunday, June 28. During the closure, the only people allowed to be in facilities are security staff and housing administrative staff who are necessary to assist students who remain in campus housing. No other employees, vendors or contractors are permitted on campus, but university employees will continue to provide services remotely.

According to the university, the temporary closure will help mitigate the further spread of the virus by and between members of the university community, and ensure that facilities are appropriately disinfected.

"The goal remains the health and wellbeing of the community and the timely opening of campus for students in the fall," Boise State said in a statement.

5:24 p.m. - Idaho sees the second-biggest spike of COVID-19 cases ever on Monday

Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare and its public health districts reported a combined 164 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 3,803. Monday's total is the second-highest of confirmed cases reported in a single day, only trailing the 227 cases reported on April 2.

The state says there are 3,405 presumed recoveries from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported.

Since statistics were not reported on Sunday, those numbers were released along with Monday's new case total. On Sunday, Idaho reported 81 confirmed cases, which broke the three-day streak of over 100 new cases reported.

Idaho has reported more than 100 new cases in four out of the last five days now.

For a closer look at the numbers, including county breakdowns and trends, check out our interactive map and timelines.

1:30 p.m. - Ada County rolls back to Stage 3, all bars will be forced to close

It's unclear how long Ada County will have to remain in Stage 3. Although Central District Health also covers Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties, the restrictions apply only to Ada County right now.

The return to higher restrictions was announced Monday afternoon by Central District Health.

Bars must close down by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the health district. The rest of the state will continue to remain in Stage 4.

Health officials in the district say there have been "daily significant increases" in Ada County over the past week, bringing the total number of cases in Ada County to 1,256.

READ OUR FULL STORY: Ada County rolled back to Stage 3, all bars will be forced to close

11:07 a.m. Central District Health to address spike in COVID-19 cases

Central District Health will hold a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. to address the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Cases in Ada County are currently at 1,256 cases to date.

The press conference will be streamed in the YouTube player below and on the Central District Health Facebook page.

10:55 a.m. -- ACHD to temporarily close headquarters building for cleaning



After an ACHD staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the ACHD headquarters building will be closed starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, for a thorough cleaning and disinfection. The building will reopen on Wednesday, June 24th at 8 a.m.



Staff will work from home the next two days and are still available via email and phone. The Orchard location, maintenance and traffic operations facilities will remain open. Customers can continue to reach ACHD by calling 208-387-6100.

