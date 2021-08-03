COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Little, Idaho health officials

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about the state's COVID-19 situation at 2:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday.

Gov. Brad Little will speak at the beginning of the briefing. After his opening remarks, IDHW officials will offer their own remarks, then take questions from the media. Director Dave Jeppesen, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds, and Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Dr. Christopher Ball.