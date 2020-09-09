Idaho City sports practices, games canceled after high school volleyball player gets COVID-19

All members of the volleyball team will be quarantined and participate in remote learning from home for the next 14 days.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Idaho City schools' atheletic practices and games have been canceled after a high school volleyball player tested positive for COVID-19, school officials say.

Basin School District Superintendent Brian Hunicke announced the diagnosis Tuesday in a message to parents.

The girl who tested positive had not been at the high school since Thursday, Hunicke said, and an investigation by Central District Health has not found any cases of transmission to other students or staff at the high school, middle school or elementary school level.

As a precaution, members of the volleyball team will be quarantined and participate in school from home for the next 14 days.

All sports practices have been suspended, and games have been canceled through Wednesday. Athletic directors will release more information soon about whether games and meets in the coming days will be canceled as well.

Students in the Basin School District have been asked to take their ChromeBooks and chargers home in case they do not feel comfortable returning to school this week. Any parent who opts to have their child participate in remote learning is asked to inform their teachers.

Central District Health will continue to investigate and conduct contact tracing, school officials say.

"The state is experiencing an increase in community transmission in schools and related activities. Please make sure you are practicing social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a masks when appropriate," Hunicke wrote. "The more we practice good PPE and washing, the longer we get to play sports and go to school on campus."

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus