Valley Regional Transit to begin collecting fares again, Main Street Station to reopen

VRT says they have new protocols in place to protect bus riders and drivers even as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit will begin collecting fares for bus rides again Monday, the same day the Main Street Station in downtown Boise is set to reopen.

The station was closed down and fares suspended back in June after Central District Health moved Ada County back to Stage 3 in response to surging coronavirus cases.

Although COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in the Treasure Valley and around the state, Valley Regional Transit says they have gotten the green light to reopen from CDH health officials.

The approval by CDH came after Valley Regional Transit submitted a plan outlining protocols and improved safety measures to protect both passengers and drivers.

Changes to the Main Street Stations include signs recommending masks and social distancing, a limit of one person in elevators at a time, and the closure of "high contact touch points" including water fountains, vending machines, and door keypads.

In addition, Valley Regional Transit will offer touchless payment options and encourage the use of mobile tickets. High-touch areas inside the Main Street Station and each bus will be cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day, and buses will be thoroughly cleaned at night.

VRT has also installed clear protective shields between bus drivers and riders and put up signs on the bus instructing riders to wear a mask. Masks will be made available to riders who do not have one.

Masks are mandatory on the bus and in any ValleyRide facility, except for children under two. Members of the public are asked to stay off the buses if they are sick, and sit as far away from other riders as possible.

For more information, visit the Valley Regional Transit website here.

