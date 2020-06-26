Idaho coronavirus updates: 4,645 confirmed cases, 90 deaths and 3,610 recovered; Ada County breaks another record for cases

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 news with live updates.

Thursday, June 24

9:53 p.m. - CDH confirms community spread in Valley County

Central District Health confirmed that three additional Valley County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to six. One of the recent cases was confirmed on Wednesday, while the other two were confirmed on Thursday.

The health district said it has confirmed evidence of community transmission, which is determined when an individual has not had contact with a known infected person or recently traveled.

One of the infected individuals confirmed this week required hospitalization, CDH said.

With community transmission identified in many counties throughout Idaho, and given Valley County's robust tourism, which brings in Idahoans from other counties, and residents of other states, officials said it is more important than ever that people follow public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Valley County sees a considerable amount of tourism with people coming to enjoy our communities," said Elt Hasbrouck, Valley County commissioner and CDH Board of Health member. "We want to urge both members of our community and those visiting to protect one another. Wear face coverings in public and practice physical distancing. Let's look out for one another so we don't see continued spread and potentially harmful impacts to the health of our residents and local economy,"

7:34 p.m. - Boise County has its first confirmed coronavirus case

Central District Health reported on Thursday the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Boise County resident. According to the health district, the man in his 30s reported having mild symptoms and is recovering at home.

"We have been very fortunate in Boise County to have been at zero cases this far into the pandemic," said Ryan Stirm, Boise County commissioner and CDH Board of Health member. "Now, more than ever, as we watch cases climb in neighboring Ada County and many other nearby counties, we need to be diligent about protecting our community which hosts visitors, travelers and recreation enthusiasts every day."

5:44 p.m. - Ada County sets a new record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just days after Ada County moved from Stage 4 back to Stage 3, new coronavirus numbers show the county continues to move in the wrong direction. Information released by Central District Health shows 112 new confirmed cases in the state's most populous county. That breaks the county's record set on Wednesday of 102 confirmed cases. Neighboring Canyon County had the second-most cases in the state on Thursday at 53.

Statewide, there were 217 new confirmed cases, and an additional 20 new probable cases. The state's death toll held at 90, and the state reports that 3,712 people have recovered from the virus.

For a closer look at the numbers, including county breakdowns and trends, check out our interactive map and timelines.

12:00 p.m. - Governor Little announced the state will remain in Stage 4 and urged people to be vigilant

During a news conference at the Idaho Statehouse, Governor Little announced the state will remain in Stage 4 for at least two more weeks. With positive cases trending upward in June, the state did not meet the criteria to advance past Stage 4.

The announcement came after Central District Health moved Ada County back to Stage 3 in response to an alarming increase in cases. Little says health officials will evaluate the situation at the end of the two week period and determine the next steps.

