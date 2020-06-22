Ada County rolled back to Stage 3, all bars will be forced to close

Health officials in the district say there have been "daily significant increases" in Ada County over the past week

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County will be rolled back to Stage 3 of the reopening plan and all bars will be ordered to close after a spike in coronavirus cases.

The return to higher restrictions was announced Monday afternoon by Central District Health.

Bars must close down by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the health district. The rest of the state will continue to remain in Stage 4.

Health officials in the district say there have been "daily significant increases" in Ada County over the past week, bringing the total number of cases in Ada County to 1,256.

Idaho moved into Stage Four of the reopening plan June 12, allowing nearly every type of business and venue to reopen with some restrictions and distancing requirements. Since then, some businesses have reopened and elected to shut back down out of concerns about spreading the virus.

Central District Health was set to hold a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. to announce the rollback to Stage 3, but is experiencing technical difficulties.

