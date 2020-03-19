Coronavirus resources: Testing sites, at-risk grocery hours, free meals for kids, help for working parents

See criteria for COVID-19 testing, grocery store hours and resources for children and childcare.

BOISE, Idaho — We’re tracking the latest on confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Idaho. The latest coronavirus news can be found in our live blog or confirmed case details are in our interactive map of COVID-19 cases.

The State of Idaho coronavirus website also has the latest info on cases and restrictions.

Below are coronavirus resources available throughout the Treasure Valley. We’re doing our best to update this with new resources but recognize this is far from a comprehensive list of all available resources. If you have a suggestion for something we should add, e-mail web@ktvb.com.

COVID-19 testing

Criteria for testing:

Onset of a new fever (above 100.4), cough and shortness of breath

The person has traveled to an area with a lot of COVID-19 or been around a confirmed COVID-19 case. There must be an exposure to the virus to meet the criteria for testing, such as close contact (within 6 feet) or an extended period of time, such as at least 10 minutes.

Drive-thru stations in the Treasure Valley:

Saint Alphonsus in Meridian

St. Alphonsus Garrity Campus Clinic, 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way in Nampa

St. Luke’s Meridian

St. Luke's Plaza campus building, 800 E. Park Blvd. in Boise

Two Saltzer Health facilities in Nampa

Phone numbers:

Saint Alphonsus triage line: 208-302-2683

St. Luke’s triage line: 208-381-9500

Saltzer Health: 208-463-3000



What are COVID-19 symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to Idaho’s COVID-19 FAQ page.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

Grocery store info, including times for at-risk individuals

Costco

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m.: The store will be open exclusively for people over the age of 60 and those who have physical disabilities.

Albertsons

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m.: The stores will be open to senior citizens or other at-risk members of the community, such as pregnant women or those with a compromised immune system. Check local stores for exact times.

Boise Co-op

Monday through Sunday, 8 to 9 a.m.: Shopping hour for those aged 60 and above. Bring an ID for age verification.

Regular daily store hours to all are now 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart

Tuesdays before each store opens: Beginning March 24, every Walmart will have an hour-long senior (age 60 and up) shopping time one hour before the store opens.

More Walmart stores will adjust general operating hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walmart pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Each store will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Target

Wednesdays at opening time: Target has reserved the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Stores have limits on products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper and disinfectant wipe.

Whole Foods

Every day, one hour before opening: Whole Foods stores will be open to those age 60 and older one hour before each store opens to the general public.

All stores will also close two hours early to give staff time to sanitize and restock. During that time, the store will be open for pickup and Prime delivery orders.

Winco

Regular daily store hours, open to all, are currently 7 a.m. to midnight. Check the WinCo site for updates.

Fred Meyer

Starting March 23, stores will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors and other high-risk individuals.

Stores are also limiting the number of cold, flu and sanitary products.

Idaho Governor: Don't hoard groceries, stores will remain open and be restocked

Idaho. Gov. Brad Little reminded Idahoans to not hoard groceries and household products. "America’s supply chain is the strongest in the world. Grocery stores will stay open and will be continually restocked," Little said. "Shop for your needs and no more. You are potentially harming your neighbor when you take more than you need."

Resources for children

Boise School District

Boise School District announced that schools will begin a Grab-and-Go meal service from March 23 to March 27 for children who need meals while the school is closed.

They are expanding Grab-And-Go essential meal services beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020, from four to six sites for children who need nutritious meals while schools are closed.

Free sack meals will be available for drive-up meal service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

Garfield Elementary School - 1914 South Broadway Avenue, Boise, ID 83706

Grace Jordan Elementary School - 6411 Fairfield Ave, Boise, ID 83709

Morley Nelson Elementary - 7701 W Northview St, Boise, ID 83704

Taft Elementary School - 3722 North Anderson Street, Boise ID 83706

Whitney Elementary School - 1609 S Owyhee St, Boise, ID 83705 at the bus loop drop off near the Community Center entrance

Whittier Elementary School - 301 N 29th St., Boise, ID 83702 at the bus loop entrance

﻿Any child ages 1-18 (including toddlers) can receive one breakfast and one lunch per day to eat at home. No identification or proof of school enrollment is required, but the child must be present to receive a meal.

﻿Meals are not to be eaten on site. There will be no public access inside the schools. Schools and bus stops are not places to socialize or congregate at this time. Meals will be served on a first-come-first-served basis. Locations and times may change.

If your child requires special meal accommodations, please contact our office at 208-854-4067 to make arrangements.





The Boise School District has four free childcare sites March 17 through March 27. Each site is limited to 24 children. Parents will need to provide documentation on their job schedules after the first three days of attendance. The form can be found here. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided by food service staff with the district.

Grace Jordan Elementary School - Just for Kids (JFK), 6411 Fairfield Ave, Boise, ID 83709

Whitney Elementary School - Just for Kids (JFK), 1609 S Owyhee St, Boise, ID 83705

Whittier Elementary School, Boise Parks & Recreation Community Center,

301 N 29th St., Boise, ID 83702

Morley Nelson Elementary - Boise Parks & Recreation Community Center, 7701 W Northview St, Boise, ID 83704

Whittier Elementary School - Boise Parks & Recreation Community Center, 1609 S Owyhee St, Boise, ID 83705

Boys & Girls Clubs

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County locations are staying open. Parents should only drop off their kids if they have to go to work. The club is also launching a new “Grab and Go” meal service at three locations. Read our full story about the Boys & Girls Clubs here.

Caldwell School District

Caldwell School District will offer free meals for children Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. Children, age 18 or younger, will receive breakfast and lunch at designated distribution sites throughout Caldwell. Meals will be distributed from 10 to 11 a.m. from school buses manned by Caldwell School District teachers, staff, and parent volunteers.

Kuna School District

The Kuna School District will offer free meals for children weekdays starting Friday, March 20 until schools reopen.

Children age 18 or younger will receive a grab and go bag with breakfast and lunch, from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at:

• Ross Elementary, 610 N School Ave,

• Reed Elementary, 1670 Linder Road

• Kuna HIgh School, 637 E Deer Flat Road

Children do not need to be enrolled in the Kuna School District to receive a free meal, but they need to be present to receive it.

Vallivue School District

Vallivue will begin serving grab-and-go meals to kids 18 and under starting Monday, March 30. The meals will be served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at West Canyon Elementary, Vallivue High School, Lakevue Elementary, Skyway Elementary, Sage Valley Middle School, and Birch Elementary.

The food will be handed out via curbside pickup, and all children do not have to be present to get a meal. Walk-up delivery will also be available.

Wahooz Family Fun Zone

Wahooz Family Fun Zone is currently closed but announced they will be offering free sack lunches for families during spring break.

The lunches will be available for pickup in the Wahooz parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.

Sign up for free lunches is required by 10 a.m. the day prior at www.wahoozfunzone.com . Limit of up to six lunches per family, per day, while supplies last.



Wahooz employees will practice safe handling practices to bring sack lunches to people's vehicles.

West Ada School District

With schools being out, West Ada School District is helping feed kids.

Kids ages 1 through 18 can get a free breakfast and lunch combo meal.

The following sites are providing meals:

Meridian Middle

Lewis and Clark Middle

Frontier Elementary

Chief Joseph Elementary

Spalding Elementary

Renaissance High School

Ustick Elementary

Kids have to be present in order to receive a meal.

You can pick it up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a drive-thru lane in front of the schools starting on March 20.

There's a list of many Idaho school feeding sites on the Idaho Foodbank's website.

Resources for parents with children at home

As families adapt to the health crisis, Idaho Public Television is supporting them by providing some of their free, trusted digital resources that can help keep children learning even while schools are closed.

Resources include streaming stories, games on PBS Kids, a daily newsletter, and talking about STEM or literacy activities that can be done at home. For more information, click here.

Restaurant information

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered all restaurants and bars to go to takeout only beginning March 20.

The city of Eagle website has a list of restaurants and catering services offering delivery and pick-up.

Food pantries

See a complete list of Idaho food banks and an Idaho school feeding maps site on the Idaho Foodbank website.

The Idaho Foodbank is open and operating Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Boise– Open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out via a drive-through system to limit contact.

Vineyard Food Pantry in Garden City – Open Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Meridian Food Bank has switched to drive-through service. It’s open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and open Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Friendship Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in Boise is open Mondays from 5-7 p.m. Food boxes will be handed out to drivers in the alley behind the church.

Star Food Bank has one-time drive-up food bank from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. They are located at 10775 State Highway in front of Star City Hall. The foodbank distributes every Thursday and serves families and others in need in Emmett, Star, Middleton and part of Eagle.

Coronavirus hotlines

The City of Eagle set up a hotline for at-risk groups looking for resources amid coronavirus precautions. The hotline is 208-489-8763 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline is to help those who need help with shopping for groceries and other resources.

Blaine County has established a COVID-19 Information Hotline for the public. The number is 208-788-5504. It is open to the public seeking information related to local COVID-19 response, current guidance from Blaine County or other agencies and available community resources. The line will be staffed from 8a.m. to 8p.m. MDT seven days a week. Messages can be left at any time and calls will be returned as soon as possible.

At KTVB, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus.

