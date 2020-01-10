Watch live at 1 p.m.: Gov. Little to give coronavirus update

So far, Idaho has seen more than 38,000 COVID-19 cases and 469 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference Thursday to provide updates on the state's fight against coronavirus.

The governor is set to announce whether Idaho will move forward out of restrictions or remain in Stage 4 of the reopening plan. The state has repeatedly failed to hit the benchmarks needed to lift restrictions.

So far, Idaho has seen more than 38,000 COVID-19 cases and 469 deaths. Nationwide, more than 200,000 have died from the virus.

Cases have continued to spike in the Gem State, with 517 new confirmed cases and five new deaths reported Wednesday. Health officials say the latest uptick in cases likely correlates to the return to school and college, as well as sports being brought back and bars being reopened.

Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls and Latah counties have seen the biggest recent growth in cases.

The press conference will be live-streamed beginning at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.

