Coronavirus pandemic impacting how stores operate in Treasure Valley

Many local stores are making changes, such as ramping up cleaning efforts, changing store hours, or adding signage to encourage social distancing.

BOISE, Idaho — As the world adjusts to a new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic, more and more companies are altering how they do business.

Stores like Albertsons, Winco, Fred Meyer, RC Willey are making dramatic changes in an effort to protect employees and customers.

Grocery stores are considered essential under the statewide stay home order issued by Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday.

“Customers can see right now we are diligently cleaning,” Albertsons spokesperson Kathy Holland said. “We've enhanced cleaning measures in our stores, for sanitation and disinfection.”

Albertsons is also installing plexiglass barriers at all checkout stands in every store across the country.

“Just an additional protective barrier between the customer and cashier at check stand during this current situation,” Holland said.

They've also put in more signage in stores to remind people to social-distance themselves. And to help people keep their distance from others, they’ve laid down tape on the floor at checkout stands and other locations like the pharmacy and deli counter to remind people to stand six feet apart.

“Like we say, two shopping carts distance between the customer in front of you or behind you,” Holland said.

Albertsons is also offering shopping hours for senior citizens and those who are vulnerable to the coronavirus. Those hours are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Boise-based grocer isn't the only store changing how they operate.

Winco has adjusted their store hours. For a full list of their operating hours, you can click here. They're also limiting the number of people that can come into the store at a time. This means customers may have to wait outside before entering if there are too many people.

Winco also offering special hours for seniors and other vulnerable people - Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The Boise Co-op is doing what other grocery stores are doing and reserving time for the vulnerable population to shop in the morning, including pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems, and senior citizens.

They're also removing self-service bulk teas and spices and suspending their bring-your-own-container programs. Their hours are from 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. through the end of April.

Fred Meyer is putting limits on certain products that are in high demand, as are Albertsons and Winco. Their locations are also offering special hours for the vulnerable population. In addition, they’ve changed their store hours to allow their employees to clean and restock.

Home Depot is also adjusting its hours, with stores closing at 6 p.m. each day, to give extra time for workers to stock and clean.

The home improvement retailer is also limiting how many people can be inside stores at one time and placing social distancing markers reminding people to stand six feet apart.

Costco will be changing its hours starting on March 30. All locations will close at 6:30 p.m. during the week and 6 p.m. on weekends. The company is also taking steps to limit how many people are inside at one time and have increased cleaning efforts.

Costco has also put a sign outside at their Boise location letting customers know what items are out of stock.

RC Willey is only letting people shop by appointment. The company is doing this to protect both employees and customers. They've also made changes to delivery and pick up of items.

