Idaho coronavirus latest: 235 new confirmed cases, five deaths reported Monday

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Facts:



Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

Monday, September 14

5:22 p.m.- 235 new confirmed cases, five deaths reported Monday

The state and local health districts reported a total of 235 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 29 new probable cases. This brings Idaho's total number of cases to 35,532, with 33,072 of those confirmed.

Hotspots for the day are Twin Falls County with 35 new confirmed cases, Ada County with 29 and Canyon County with 26.

The death toll in Idaho has reached 420 after five new deaths were reported today. Four deaths were in Canyon County and one was in Bingham County.

The latest hospitalization data from September 12 shows 105 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that group, 34 were admitted to the ICU.

An estimated 18,826 people have recovered.

1:32 p.m.- Central District Health moves Boise County school districts to "green" category

Three school districts in Boise County were moved into Category 1, or the "green" category, on Monday. This means Central District Health has determined there is little to no community transmission of the COVID-19 virus within the districts.

Basin, Horseshoe Bend and Garden Valley school districts are now in Category 1.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus