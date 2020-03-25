Coronavirus model projects overload on hospitals in Idaho, other states

The data scientists behind the website are advocating for shelter-in-place, present models based on worst-case scenarios.

Projections on a website urging governments to take quick action against the COVID-19 coronavirus suggest social distancing won't be enough to prevent the illness from overwhelming Idaho's medical system.

The new website Covid Act Now -- created by data scientists, including a former Google Cloud executive, “in partnership with epidemiologists, public health officials and political leaders” -- offers a visualization of what Idaho could be facing soon.

The site's model lists Idaho's status as "limited action," with public advocacy of social distancing and good hygiene practices such as hand washing, but "minimal mandated restrictions."

The website states that the model "is intended to help make fast decisions, not predict the future." In other words, it's educated guesswork. The site includes more about the model and its limitations.

Without any action, the model projects, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 will exceed available hospital beds on April 12, and an estimated 36,000 people could die.

The model also projects what might happen with three months of social distancing: the number of estimated deaths drops to 27,000, and hospitalizations would not exceed the number of available beds until April 28.

With three months of shelter-in-place, the model projects fewer than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in Idaho and no estimated date for hospital overload.

To prevent hospital overload in Idaho, the site says, "shelter-in-place must be implemented between March 29 to April 3."

All of this is a worst-case scenario, using data about existing cases and using that to estimate the likelihood of cases rising. The model assumes little or no change in Idaho's hospital bed capacity and other variables.

"The idea is not to get caught up in specifics, but to see the overall trend for what it is. Given the cost of acting versus not acting, we advocate immediate action," said Max Henderson, one of the site's founders, in a written statement to the VERIFY team of KTVB's parent company.

