Coronavirus live updates: Vaccine clinical trial begins; Starbucks going 'to go'

The nation's top infectious disease official also said Sunday he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed.

Key updates:

A clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus begins Monday, but it will still be at least a year to validate a potential vaccine.

Governors in some states have stepped up their efforts to curb the spread of the virus, calling on restaurants and bars to close temporarily.

Starbucks will only allow "to go" orders for at least two weeks.

Wall Street futures trading was halted after markets plunged 5% Sunday after the Fed slashed interest rates.

A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday. A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

Bars, restaurants closing to increase social distancing

Lawmakers and organizations across the U.S. are taking steps to curtail large gatherings as much as possible to encourage and perhaps even force social distancing in an effort to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.

Even the nation's top infectious disease official said Sunday he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.

The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in U.S. be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the pandemic.

Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus's spread. Theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers and governors called for shutting down bars and restaurants temporarily or only allowing take-out or delivery options.

Pre-market trading halted; China economy hit worse than thought

Trading in the Wall Street futures markets was halted after both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 5%. It happened despite the Federal Reserve cutting rates to zero. The Dow is coming off a record 1,985-point gain on Friday.

China, meanwhile, announced that consumer spending and other business activity fell even more than expected in January and February due to its virus outbreak. Retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago after shopping malls and other businesses were closed in late January. Factory output declined by a record 13.5% after the Lunar New Year holiday was extended to keep manufacturers and offices closed.

Starbucks going "to go" for US, Canada stores

Starbucks announced Sunday that customers in the U.S. and Canada can only get their orders "to go" for at least two weeks to increase social distancing. Customers can order at the counter, drive-thru, or through the Starbucks app. But they cannot dine-in.

Starbucks locations in places where there is a high amount of social gathering such as malls and university campuses will temporarily close.

Australian TV editor suspects Rita Wilson gave him virus

An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said Monday that he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9.

Turkey closes bars, nightclubs

Turkey is closing bars and nightclubs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, meanwhile, reported on his Twitter account 12 more coronavirus cases, including seven people who had returned from European countries and three from the United States. The update raised Turkey's confirmed cases to 18.

Turkey has stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including suspending flights to several countries and closing schools and universities.

Peace Corps evacuations

The Peace Corps is evacuating all of its volunteers and suspending operations in dozens of countries.

Director Jody Olsen says Sunday's decision comes as "international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day." She said the agency wanted to avoid leaving volunteers stranded in host countries.

Her statement stressed that posts would not close, but didn't provide a timeline for resuming operations.