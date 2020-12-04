Coronavirus live updates: More than 404,000 recoveries reported worldwide

Globally, confirmed infections have risen above 1.77 million. There are more than 108,000 deaths.

Key updates for Sunday, April 12, 2020:

South Korea reported 32 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

Venezuela’s president extended its nationwide quarantine.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States was more than 529,000 just after midnight ET on Sunday, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 20,600 deaths in the U.S. and 32,000 recoveries.

The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world. About half of the deaths happened in New York state, but concern is growing over the spread of the virus into the nation’s heartland. Hot spots are appearing in the Midwest, including nursing home deaths in Indiana and Iowa and deaths at the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

South Korea continues downtrend in new cases

South Korea reported 32 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continued downward trend in new infections in the country.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Sunday the additional cases increased the country’s total to 10,512.

It says 7,368 of them have been recovered and released from quarantine and that 13,788 are under tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.

The center says that South Korea’s death toll from the coronavirus increased by three to 214.

Venezuela extends quarantine additional 30 days

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has extended a nationwide quarantine for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the crisis-stricken South American nation.

Maduro announced the measure Saturday, the same day a fourth shipment of medical supplies arrived from China to fight the virus. So far officials say 175 people in Venezuela have fallen ill and nine have died from the virus.