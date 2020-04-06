Idaho coronavirus updates: 2,673 confirmed cases, 83 deaths, 2,282 recovered

Follow our daily COVID-19 updates and the latest news as we work to separate facts from fear.

Wednesday, June 3

5:30 p.m. - 2,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; 2311 recovered

Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 83 coronavirus related deaths, 2,715 confirmed cases and 2,311 presumed recovered cases. The Southeaster District Health added five new cases on Wednesday morning

See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.

5:05 p.m. -- Guidance added for outfitting services in Idaho



The Idaho Governor’s Office announced that guidance for outfitters to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 to employees, guests and local communities was added to the business-specific protocols.



State officials say consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho's economy to rebound more quickly.

Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Protocols are being added for specific businesses such as restaurants, places of worship, gyms, outdoor pools, bars, movie theaters, campgrounds, public events and outfitting services.



Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.

4:45 p.m. -- Sun Valley prepares to welcome back visitors for summer season

The Sun Valley region, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, is carefully readying to reopen.

The trails are opening, the fish are biting and social distancing has become a part of life in the Sun Valley Resort and vacation area of central Idaho.



Within the next few weeks, many of the area's hotels, restaurants and other amenities will be open for the summer season.



"The Sun Valley area is ready to start welcoming people who are looking for wide open spaces and a break from the last few months," said Scott Fortner, executive director of Visit Sun Valley. "It's taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. I'm impressed with our community's ability to bounce back, and I think visitors will be pleasantly surprised."



Around 25 percent of Blaine County jobs are in the travel and tourism business.



"At our core, this will always be a place to enjoy the outdoors," said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw at a community meeting held May 20. "Sun and open space are perfect antidotes to a global pandemic, and we have both in abundance."



Most notably, The Sun Valley Resort plans to open for the summer on May 30. The Sun Valley Lodge is offering special rates for Idaho visitors.

The Friedman Memorial Airport will maintain nonstop flights to five cities – Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and Salt Lake City - with later start dates for seasonal flights and reduced schedules to all markets. Airlines servicing the Sun Valley area include Alaska, United and Delta airlines.

The Sun Valley Visitor Center is slated to reopen on June 15.

Most hotels will be open by the first week of June.

Many restaurants are opening up with limited seating.

Many of the trails are open, including the Adams Gulch network, Chocolate and Fox Gulch trails and the Greenhorn are a few popular trails that are open.

The Bigwood Golf Course is open with their 9 holes as well as all of Sun Valley Resort's 45 holes.

Anglers are invited to fish the local waters that include the Big Wood River, Silver Creek Preserve and the Lost River.

U.S. Forest Service campgrounds in and throughout the Wood River Valley are slated to open June 5.

Visitors are asked to respect social distancing guidelines, to bring a mask with them and wash their hands frequently during their visit. Many businesses in the area have guidelines for safe practices and procedures, and visitors are asked to be mindful of those posted or advertised guidelines.

12:05 p.m. -- ValleyRide will begin collecting fares, reopen Main Street Station in Stage 4

Valley Regional Transit is making plans to reopen the Main Street terminal in downtown Boise and once again begin collecting bus fares is Idaho moves forward into Stage 4 on June 13.

Bus drivers have not collected fares since March 21 out of social distancing concerns, and all VRT facilities shut down on March 27. The Happy Day Transit Center in Caldwell and the customer service office in Meridian reopened on June 1.

Once in Stage 4, riders are encouraged to buy and activate their bus passes online fares online through the Valley Connect mobile app to reduce contact with drivers. Bus users have also been asked to wear a face mask aboard buses, sit as far from other riders as possible, and stay off the bus if they are sick.

Bus operators are wiping down the interior between trips when possible, and each bus is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected each night.

11:50 a.m. -- Alive After Five to be streamed online

The Downtown Business Association is launching its first-ever online streaming concert on Wednesday, June 3.

“I think people are gonna love it,” said DBA Executive Director Jennifer Hensley. “We really created a concert for folks who are watching on our platform.”

The concert series in traditionally held on The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise from June through August. Due to health and safety regulations because of the COVID outbreak, the series will be streamed online in June from the DBA’s Facebook page, Alive After Five Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

8:55 a.m. - 2,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; 2282 recovered

Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 83 coronavirus related deaths, 2,673 confirmed cases and 2,282 presumed recovered cases. The Southeaster District Health added five new cases on Wednesday morning

