Live coronavirus updates: 67 deaths and 2,008 confirmed cases; 1,420 recovered

See the latest coronavirus updates in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Thursday, May 7

8:58 p.m. -- In case you missed it:

5:15 p.m. -- Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho tops 2,000

The number of confirmed cases rose Thursday to 2008; another 170 cases are listed as "probable." One more coronavirus-related death was reported in Nez Perce County, bringing the statewide toll to 67. The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare reports 20 new confirmed or probable cases today. 1,420 patients are presumed to have recovered.

2:45 p.m. -- Capital City Public Market to open Saturday in new location

The Capital City Public Market will open back up again this Saturday. However, the outdoor downtown Boise market headed to Garden City.

According to their website, the Capital City Public Market will be at their new location at 303 E. 34th Street in Garden City from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The market’s opening was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns for the community. Organizers say they have been working on a scaled-down version with plenty of social distancing to keep the public safe.

11:55 a.m. -- Main Salmon, Middle Fork to open to floaters mid-May

Float trips on the Main Salmon River and the Middle Fork of the Salmon will be allowed to resume May 16, the Forest Service says. Permits will be issued virtually, and all boat launches will open that same day.

Boaters will be required to adhere to state orders and any Salmon-Challis National Forest closures during their trip.

Campgrounds and other developed sites will also begin reopening in the Salmon-Challis National Forest on May 16.



11:20 a.m. - McCall issues travel advisory to visitors

McCall city leaders are asking visitors to be prepared to be flexible, patient, and respectful of protection protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

When travel limitations are lifted, McCall and its business owners should maintain their own ability to change their service protocols as needed.

Some may require face masks, offer only curbside service, allow only a certain number of people in their building at one time, and other necessary safety precautions to protect their staff, their customers, and the community.

McCall is at an increased risk as a tourist destination with limited health care resources and EMS transport services.

10:45 a.m. - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopening 17 of its sacred temples for wedding ceremonies

Church officials said that 17 temples in Idaho, Utah, Germany and Sweden will reopen Monday for marriage ceremonies only with a limited number of guests.

The faith plans a four-phase reopening of its 167 temples worldwide that were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: