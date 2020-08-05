Live coronavirus updates: 67 deaths and 2,008 confirmed cases; 1,420 recovered

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)
Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed COVID-19 Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Facts:
- We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Gov. Little revealed a four-step plan to gradually reopen Idaho, beginning on May 1. Little confirmed on April 30 that the state is ready for the first phase of the plan to begin on May 1.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little had issued a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25 for the entire state and extended it through the end of April.
- The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine.
Latest Idaho coronavirus updates
Thursday, May 7
8:58 p.m. -- In case you missed it:
Some Boise beauty salon owners are frustrated by what they call vague guidance on when they might reopen; Boise Mayor Lauren McLean explains how city's reopening plan differs from the state's; A Nampa bar owner is vowing to remain open, even after a visit from Idaho State Police; More than 125,000 Idahoans have filed for unemployment during the pandemic; the Boise School District is keeping students fed with mobile school lunch pickup; and the Capital City Public Market is relocating to Garden City this weekend.
5:15 p.m. -- Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho tops 2,000
The number of confirmed cases rose Thursday to 2008; another 170 cases are listed as "probable." One more coronavirus-related death was reported in Nez Perce County, bringing the statewide toll to 67. The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare reports 20 new confirmed or probable cases today. 1,420 patients are presumed to have recovered.
2:45 p.m. -- Capital City Public Market to open Saturday in new location
The Capital City Public Market will open back up again this Saturday. However, the outdoor downtown Boise market headed to Garden City.
According to their website, the Capital City Public Market will be at their new location at 303 E. 34th Street in Garden City from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The market’s opening was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns for the community. Organizers say they have been working on a scaled-down version with plenty of social distancing to keep the public safe.
11:55 a.m. -- Main Salmon, Middle Fork to open to floaters mid-May
Float trips on the Main Salmon River and the Middle Fork of the Salmon will be allowed to resume May 16, the Forest Service says. Permits will be issued virtually, and all boat launches will open that same day.
Boaters will be required to adhere to state orders and any Salmon-Challis National Forest closures during their trip.
Campgrounds and other developed sites will also begin reopening in the Salmon-Challis National Forest on May 16.
11:20 a.m. - McCall issues travel advisory to visitors
McCall city leaders are asking visitors to be prepared to be flexible, patient, and respectful of protection protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
When travel limitations are lifted, McCall and its business owners should maintain their own ability to change their service protocols as needed.
Some may require face masks, offer only curbside service, allow only a certain number of people in their building at one time, and other necessary safety precautions to protect their staff, their customers, and the community.
McCall is at an increased risk as a tourist destination with limited health care resources and EMS transport services.
10:45 a.m. - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopening 17 of its sacred temples for wedding ceremonies
Church officials said that 17 temples in Idaho, Utah, Germany and Sweden will reopen Monday for marriage ceremonies only with a limited number of guests.
The faith plans a four-phase reopening of its 167 temples worldwide that were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
