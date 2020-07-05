Live coronavirus updates: 66 deaths and 1,994 confirmed cases; 1,399 recovered

See the latest coronavirus updates in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Wednesday, May 6

5:25 p.m. - Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases approaching 2,000 in IdahoA total of 1,994 cases have been confirmed around the state. The death toll has increased to 66, the latest one was reported today in Payette County. The State of Idaho's coronavirus website reports 31 new confirmed or probable cases Wednesday. Of those new cases, 29 have been confirmed. 30,718 tests for the virus have been completed around Idaho, including 343 new test completions reported Wednesday.

3:35 p.m. - Protocols now available for indoor gyms, recreational facilities

The protocols are for indoor gym and recreational facilities managers to implement in order to open in stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, tentatively set to begin May 16.

The three-page document detailing gym and rec facility protocols calls for limiting occupancy to ensure that people can maintain distances of at least six feet apart from each other; also, disinfecting equipment after each person uses it, limiting the sharing of equipment, considering special hours for the elderly and other vulnerable groups, encouraging the use of face coverings, screening visitors and employees, among other steps.

Protocols for most businesses set to open in the first two stages of the four-stage plan are now posted in a special section on the Rebound Idaho website.

10 a.m. - The Village at Meridian begins reopening

The Village at Meridian and tenants are preparing to reopen to the public. The first priority is the health and safety of the community in this transitional phase, so there are changes that will be noticeable on the property.

Shoppers can expect to see the following during their shopping experience:

• More hand sanitizing stations throughout the property

• Increased frequency of cleaning high-touch areas and restrooms

• All Village at Meridian staff will be wearing masks and gloves or working behind a protective screen

• Increased signage encouraging social distancing and added markings on the ground showing appropriate distancing

• Playground will remain closed

Security will remind individuals in the group to comply with social distancing guidelines.

For an up-to-date list of business that are open go their website or call 208-501-8207.

6:36 a.m. - Camping in state parks to reopen May 30

Idaho's 30 state parks will officially welcome back campers on May 30. Camping reservations were shut down in late March due to the coronavirus, although parks remained open for day use, with some restrictions.

The Parks Department says there will be more frequent cleaning of restrooms and facilities. Campground showers and some lodging will remain closed.

Group camps and shelters will be opened on a case-by-case basis.

Refunds will be given to anyone having a reservation canceled between May 16 and 29.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: