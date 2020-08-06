Idaho coronavirus updates: 2,842 confirmed cases, 83 deaths, and 2,461 recovered

Follow our daily COVID-19 updates as we work to separate facts from fear.

Saturday, June 6

6:17 p.m. - Nearly 30 new probable and confirmed cases reported, no new deaths

The Gem State state now has 2,842 confirmed cases, based on data released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state's health districts. Health and Welfare states there are now 3,139 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.

No new deaths were reported. 2,461 people have recovered.

See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.

Friday, June 5

5:36 p.m. - No new deaths reported, Idaho now has over 2,800 confirmed cases

According to data compiled from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the various health districts across the state, there were no new COVID-19 deaths in the Gem State and the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 2,825. Also, there are now 2,408 cases that have presumably recovered.

2:46 p.m. - IDHW to release coronavirus in long-term health facilities info weekly

The state is poised to begin releasing information about the number of COVID-19 cases in long-term health facilities on a weekly basis.

Idaho has roughly 400 such care facilities, including skilled nursing homes, assisted living and memory care, and intermediate care facilities.

"We have re-examined the data, which unfortunately includes an increasing number of cases now, and have developed a process to release the numbers for specific facilities without revealing a diagnosis of COVID-19 or the cause of death for any individual resident," said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health. "It's a delicate balance to protect the privacy of Idahoans while also being as transparent as possible."

The data will be published weekly on the Idaho Coronavirus website.

11:32 a.m. -- Gov. Little unveils $100 million program to pay out back-to-work bonuses

The State of Idaho will pay workers to get off unemployment and go back to work, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday.

The state has tapped into $100 million in federal funds for the first-come, first-serve program, which would offer $1,500 to an Idaho worker on unemployment who returns to full-time work, and $750 to a worker who goes back to part-time work.

The bonuses are designed to offset the issue of many people making more on unemployment - which currently pays out an extra $600 per week - than they did at their regular jobs.

Details about the program and how to apply will be available on the Idaho Rebounds website by June 15.

9:00 a.m. Boise Art Museum reopens to the public

The Boise Art Museum will reopen its doors on Friday, June 5.

"There is plenty of space for physical distancing and quiet contemplation at the Boise Art Museum," the museum wrote in a release. "Come find joy by connecting with visual art at BAM."

The museum has stepped up its disinfecting protocols to reduce the spread of coronavirus, and have changed exhibits to be no-touch or low touch. Those who want to visit are strongly advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Masks and face coverings are required for all visitors over the age of two, and everyone is asked to maintain physical distancing from other guests. For more information, click here.

