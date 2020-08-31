Idaho coronavirus latest: 29,556 confirmed cases, 359 deaths, 14,712 estimated recoveries

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Facts:

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

Sunday, August 30

5:34 p.m.- 29,556 confirmed cases, 359 deaths, 14,712 estimated recoveries

Idaho is currently reporting 29,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 182 cases were confirmed as well as eight probable. The state total now sits at 31,867.

Only one new death was reported today in Canyon County. The state's death toll now sits at 359.

Saturday, August 29

4:59 p.m.-29,374 confirmed cases, 358 deaths, 14,490 estimated recoveries

Idaho reported 29,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. 286 confirmed cases were added to the total, as well as seven probable cases. Total new cases added Saturday total 293, bringing the number of total cases statewide to 31,677.

Five new deaths were reported today, two in Canyon County and one in Bonneville, Fremont and Shoshone counties. The death toll now sits at 358.

It is estimated that 14,490 people have recovered.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus