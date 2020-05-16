Oregon coronavirus updates May 16: No new deaths reported for the second day in a row

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Saturday afternoon:
- Oregon: 137 deaths, 3,612 cases, 92,121 tests (88,587 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 992 deaths, 17,951 cases, 273,303 tests (255,352 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 87,697 deaths, 1,446,875 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 308,889 deaths, 4,577,988 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
3 p.m.
- An Oregon high schooler and his friends created a virtual prom in the computer game Minecraft. It's open to all students who can access Minecraft. Learn more
12 p.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority announced no new COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row. It did announce 64 new confirmed and 7 presumed cases. Learn more
Overnight updates:
- The owner of a Salem salon that reopened last week in defiance of Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order has been fined $14,000. Learn more
- Seaside and Astoria reopened Friday here's how it went.
- TriMet will begin requiring riders to wear face coverings, among other changes as it begins to slowly allow more riders. Learn more
- Some in Portland's Rose City Park neighborhood say they're not thrilled with the city's Slow Streets Safe Streets initiative to promote social distancing. Learn more
- Most Oregon counties are stepping into Phase 1 of easing COVID-19 restrictions, but it appears Portland is still weeks away from being ready to apply for the first phase of reopening. Why is that?
- Washington County took a step toward restarting public life on Friday, when its board of commissioners approved a plan to reopen starting in June. Learn more
- In Washington, health officials were compelled to cleared the air after rumors started circulating about specialized quarantine facilities. Learn more