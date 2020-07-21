Idaho coronavirus latest: 341 new confirmed cases, 3 additional deaths reported; Ada County added nearly 600 cases since Friday

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates.

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.

Facts:

9:21 p.m. - In case you missed it:

6:20 p.m. - Idaho adds 341 confirmed cases, 3 new deaths reported and ICU numbers spike

After the state and public health districts released their latest coronavirus data, KTVB's COVID-19 tracking show Idaho now has 14,380 confirmed cases, with 341 new confirmed cases on Monday. Idaho also added 35 new probable cases.

The state's total of confirmed and probable cases is now at 15,266 cases.

Idaho also added three new deaths on Monday, with one each in Ada and Canyon counties. Minidoka County also reported its first coronavirus-related death. The statewide death toll from COVID-19 is now 122.

Recoveries increased to 4,335 but patients in the ICU saw its single-day highest total with 46. 186 people are currently hospitalized.

11:05 a.m. -- Albertsons Companies requiring its customers to wear face coverings

Starting on Tuesday, July 21, customers across all of their locations must wear face coverings when shopping at their stores for their protection and for that of their associates.

10 a.m. - City of Caldwell closing all city buildings

Effective Monday, July 20th until further notice, Caldwell city buildings will again close to the public due to a recent increase in the region's coronavirus case numbers.

"The recent increase in case numbers, as well as hospitalizations, means that it is time to take a step backward and pause, and do what we can to contribute to the health and safety of the public," said Mayor Nancolas. "We must all do our part to help out the community; respect your neighbor, stay home if you are able to and wash your hands often. We strongly encourage wearing a mask in public."

City service departments will remain fully staffed and operational. Department representatives will be available to the public via phone or email.

The closure includes City Hall, the Roberts Recreation Center, the Caldwell Airport Hubler Terminal Building, Memorial Park Classroom, the Caldwell Event Center, Purple Sage and Fairview golf course clubhouses (closed except for golf transactions and concession purchases), the Caldwell Public Library, and the Caldwell Senior Center.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.