'We want the public involved:' Boise mayor to hold briefing on COVID-19 response

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will hold a briefing Tuesday morning related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor will be joined by health leaders from St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus and Primary Health, who will give advice on next steps for the city to help control the spread of the virus.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will be livestreamed in this story.

"Boise will use the tools we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19," says Mayor Lauren McLean. "We want the public involved. Everyone should see how and why we are making these decisions. Moving forward, we will look to regional partners to help in this pursuit. Public health and safety are the primary goals."

The briefing comes after Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the entire state back to Stage 2 of the coronavirus reopening plan, pointing to high hospitalization rates that threaten to swamp healthcare systems across the state. The governor activated the National Guard to help with COVID-19 testing, screening, and decontamination work in order to lift some of the burden on hospitals.

Little's announcement, however, did not include a statewide mask order, or the closure of churches, bars, restaurants, and other businesses. It's unclear whether leaders at the City of Boise, which has broken with the statewide approach previously, will seek to impose stricter restrictions.

"If each of us – as citizens - do not take action and do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, our capacity to provide healthcare services is at stake." Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke's Health System. "This scenario is entirely preventable if we all act together."

