Coronavirus antibody test results show high rate in Blaine County

Preliminary results show that nearly a quarter of the county's adult population has antibodies to the virus.

KETCHUM, Idaho — New information has been released on an antibody study in Idaho's first coronavirus hot spot -- Blaine County.



Preliminary results from the study, which was conducted last month, show that 23% of the county's adult population has antibodies to the virus.



Of note, antibody prevalence in Ketchum was the highest at 35%.

That's among the highest rates per capita in the nation and shows that Ketchum bore the brunt of the disease in the early stages of the pandemic.



More than 900 Wood River Valley residents were selected to take part in the study.

"I am grateful to all those that signed up for this study," Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in a statement. "Our valley is certainly doing its part to help further the understanding of the Coronavirus. There is no doubt that COVID-19 hit us hard. Our recovery is testament to the health and safe practices of our community."

The antibody test determines the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals to determine how many asymptomatic, or silent, cases there are in the community.

According to the study, a noteworthy observation reported by some participants was that they did not develop antibodies even though they live in the same household as persons with the disease and did not practice social distancing. Additional research is looking into this finding.

Researchers are still trying to determine whether the presence of antibodies means that person is now immune to the disease.

The study was a collaboration between the Ketchum Fire Department, Blaine County Ambulance District, University of Washington, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

