Idaho health departments behind on contract tracing

With contact tracing backlogged, Idaho’s reported case numbers are lower than reality.

BOISE, Idaho — Public health officials in Idaho have reported delays in contract tracing, and have not been able to accurately report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as residents refuse to cooperate among a surge of infections.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the recent surge is not only straining underfunded, understaffed and overworked public health district employees, it also has slowed their ability to track the virus’ spread throughout the state.

