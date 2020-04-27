Connecticut dad, 32, writes heart-wrenching note to wife, kids before dying of coronavirus

This morning unexpectedly Jonathan went into cardiac arrest and passed away. He had been doing significantly better the last few days and we were given a very optimistic prognosis. The nurse told me she has no idea what happened and why. I was able to sit with Jonathan in the ICU after it happened and just sat, cried and told him how much the kids and I loved him. When Jonathan’s phone was returned to me, I turned it on and there was a note up written by Jonathan the day before he was intubated. “ I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for. I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and penny. Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met.....you are truly one of a kind.....make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced. Let Braedyn now he’s my best bud and I’m proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he’s done and continues to do. Let Penelope know she’s a princess and can have whatever she wants in life. I’m so lucky.... ” The pain we are feeling is indescribable, our everything was stolen from us. My heart is not even broken it’s shattered. My kids and I will live the rest of our lives without Jonathan. And I don’t know how we’re going to do it.