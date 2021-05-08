Common questions about the US-Canada border reopening answered

Canada is opening its borders to vaccinated travelers this week.

BLAINE, Wash. — The Canadian border reopens Sunday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. (Aug. 9 at midnight EDT) to vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents.

However, the border will not open to everyone at once as some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

When will the Canadian border open to Americans for non-essential travel?

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. (Aug. 9 at midnight EDT), American citizens and permanent residents residing in the United States, who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering, will be permitted for non-essential travel.

Travelers have to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card – or a photo of it – and submit it ahead of time through the “ArriveCAN app” or online through the ArriveCAN web portal.

When will the Canadian border reopen to everyone who has been vaccinated?

On Sept. 7, the Canadian government intends to open Canada's borders to any fully-vaccinated traveler who has received an accepted COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering the country and who meet specific entry requirements.

The Sept. 7 opening date is subject to change depending on the domestic epidemiologic situation.

Can I visit Canada if I am not fully vaccinated?

Entry to Canada will remain prohibited for US travelers and all other foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated, unless they meet an exemption set out in the orders under the Quarantine Act.

Will I have to quarantine?

Fully-vaccinated travelers eligible to enter Canada who meet specific criteria will not have to quarantine upon arrival.

Travelers must provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to isolate – if ordered to.

Will I need a negative COVID-19 test?

People traveling across the border need a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of crossing the border. People will be randomly selected to complete a Day 1 COVID-19 molecular test.

Fully-vaccinated travelers do not need a post-arrival COVID-19 test.

When will the US open its borders to Canadians?

Border restrictions for non-essential travel into the states from Canada or Mexico will continue through at least Aug. 21. Only essential travel is allowed.