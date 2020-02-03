Colville SD closed for third day as person awaits coronavirus test results

According to the district, schools will be closed until test results are received and staff will continue disinfecting measures in the meantime.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Colville School District is closing all schools again on Wednesday due to a person under investigation for the coronavirus.

The district has two companies disinfecting the buildings and this will be completed tomorrow.

The district says if they receive a negative test result before noon tomorrow, they will use the call system to notify students and parents and spring sports would be able to commence in the afternoon. This is only if they receive a negative test result before noon tomorrow.

According to the district, schools will be closed until test results are received and staff will continue disinfecting measures in the meantime.

All spring sports, field trips, zero hour, pre-school and after school activities are also cancelled.

Administrators announced the schools were closing after a student, family member, or staff member tested positive for coronavirus, came in contact with someone who tested positive, or was showing flu-like symptoms.

Troy Junior Senior High School and Troy Elementary school in District 87 and Genesee School District, both in Idaho, closed schools on Monday for precautionary cleaning due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those students will return to school on Tuesday.

A non-visiting student from Jackson High School in Snohomish County has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. This student's school was a participant at the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.

This student was not at the festival and there is no indication that any student had direct contact with the infected student. None of the students are exhibiting any signs of illness, according to an email from the University of Idaho.

As part of Jazz Fest tradition, Genesee Schools has allowed students from Jackson High School from Washington to stay in their building.

Troy Junior Senior High School hosted band members from Payette, Idaho on Thursday and Friday night in the gym.

The Superintendent stated that the risk is extremely low at this time and they are taking additional measures to provide extra disinfectant as well as sanitizing all areas.

The student at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek tested positive on Friday.

The student had not recently traveled internationally and is believed to have contracted coronavirus in the community, according to Washington State Department of Health Officer R. Kathy Lofy.

The teen boy fell ill Monday with body aches, fever and a headache and was seen at two health clinics in Snohomish County, including Seattle Children's North Clinic on Monday.

The student felt well enough to go back to school Friday and tried to go to class. However, that student's test came back positive and he returned home when the health department notified the school, according to Dr. Chris Spitters with the Snohomish Health District.