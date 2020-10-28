'We are just trying to make light of a situation': Coeur d'Alene pub welcomes mask mandate with humor

The Crown and Thistle, a pub in Downtown Coeur d'Alene, has required staff and customers to wear masks since the beginning of the pandemic.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The City of Coeur d'Alene's mask requirement went into effect Tuesday.

It appears most people were wearing masks downtown on the first day, while others are not.

The city wide mask resolution requires people to wear masks in all public places, with exceptions. Those include children under 10 years old, first responders and people with medical conditions.

The Crown and Thistle, a pub in Downtown Coeur d'Alene, has required staff and customers to wear masks since the beginning of the pandemic, according to owner Jennifer Drake.

"We started mandating masks for our staff and customers as soon as we could, as soon as Panhandle Health passed their mandate," Drake said. "And we got a ton of feedback from people who didn't believe we were doing the right thing. But we got far more positive feedback saying thank you for doing what's right and what's health for our community."

Drake is glad city council approved a mask requirement. She said she even sent a letter to the mayor and city council expressing support for the resolution.

"If it means keeping our kids in school and our businesses open, then we should absolutely do it," Drake said.

She said requiring customers to wear masks in the pub has not always been easy, but they continue to approach the topic with a sense of humor.

Their post on Facebook Tuesday thanks the city for passing the mask mandate and asks customers to--"Do the Monster Mask".

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

"Even when people try to get angry about it and reject it online, how can you reject something that's just naturally funny," Drake said. "I mean, really we are just trying to make light of a situation that absolutely none of us can control."

There are still some who do not agree with the mask requirement. Killian Estes told KREM 2's Amanda Roley he does not believe in wearing masks and has no plans to wear one, even with the city requirement.

"I'm not going to wear a mask. It's pointless."