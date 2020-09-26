Two individuals at Coeur d'Alene High School diagnosed with COVID-19

Three students who were found to be in close contact with those individuals were notified to quarantine, according to a post on Coeur d'Alene school's Facebook page.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two individuals at Coeur d'Alene High school have been diagnosed with COVID-19 according to a post on Coeur d'Alene School's Facebook page.

Three students who were found to be in close contact with those individuals were notified to quarantine, according to the post. The building was "appropriately cleaned and disninfected, and will remain open.

The school district says it's working directly with Panhandle Health District on the issue, which is providing direction on how to respond whenever a coronavirus case pops up in schools, according to the Facebook post.

Skyway Elementary School in the Coeur d'Alene District had two positive cases of the coronavirus, and 25 people quarantining, according to the district.

The school was cleaned and is operating as normal, the district said.

The school district is preparing to bring students back for in-person instruction five days a week starting Monday, Oct. 5.

The district's Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to switch from the current orange (moderate) risk level, which calls for a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, to the yellow (minimal) risk level after reviewing data trends on COVID-19 cases in Kootenai County.