Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls pass ordinance to close restaurants and bars on Monday

This comes in an effort to reduce person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 and combat the spread of this disease.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday, the city councils of Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls passed an ordinance to temporarily shut down all restaurants and bars.

This is an effort to reduce person-to person transmission of the coronavirus and combat the spread of the disease.

The ordinance goes into effect at 12 a.m. Monday March 23rd for 14 days unless extended, terminated or modified.

During that time all bars, taverns, nightclubs, private liquor clubs, taprooms, tasting rooms, mobile bars, cabarets and saloons, as well as all other alcohol licensed premises for by the glass sales of alcoholic beverages shall close to members, guests, patrons, customers, and the general public.

All restaurants and dine-in food service whether inside or outside the establishment, is prohibited.

Restaurants and dine-in service means any eating establishment including, but not limited to, coffee shops, cafes, private dining clubs, and cafeterias that give or offer for sale food to the public, guests or employees.

Restaurants may not admit members, guests, patrons or customers inside the establishment except to pick up food for take-out.

Curbside take-out, drive-through food service and food trucks (in addition to pickup service as noted above) are permitted.

Delivery food service is permitted.