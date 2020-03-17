Closures: List of venues, events, and public buildings closed or canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Check back here to see the latest closures and cancellations from around the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video explains "flattening the curve," or the reason why so many places have closed.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the globe, businesses, venues, and city governments are canceling or postponing events, closing down, or changing operation hours to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the Treasure Valley, we'll try to keep up with all of the announcements of closures and event cancellations. We also have a separate list of school closures.

Below is our list of events and public facilities that have been affected by the coronavirus. Each section is ordered in alphabetical order for your ease of use.

Important Update: The Idaho Transportation Department will close down the DMV offices in Boise indefinitely. Everyone whose license will expire between now and May 31 will now have until June 30 to renew their license.

Idaho Lottery: The Idaho Lottery's Boise office, its main hub of operations, is closed to the public as of the end of business hours Wednesday, March 25.

"If you have a winning Idaho Lottery ticket worth more than $600, please, remain in the safety of your home and refrain from coming to Boise to make your claim," advised Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "To ensure everyone with a winning ticket, large or small, receives their payment, the Lottery will consider extending claiming periods for winning tickets for impacted claimants."

Athletic events

Big Sky Tournament - Midway through the Big Sky basketball championship in Boise, the conference announced it was canceling the remainder of the tournament. The cancellation affected games at CenturyLink Arena for Idaho State University's men's team and the University of Idaho women's basketball team.

Boise State athletics - Boise State University has canceled all athletic events for the time being, including all home and road competitions. Many sporting events were already canceled by conferences, including the Mountain West Conference, which has canceled all spring sporting events until further notice. The women's basketball team had been scheduled to compete in the NCAA Tournament, but that has also been canceled.

The Idaho High School Activities Association has postponed all cheer/dance and debate competitions.

Idaho Steelheads games - The ECHL has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Idaho Youth Soccer - All of IYSAA league games are suspended through March 30. Team practices will be up to each individual club.

Race for the Cure -- The Boise Race for the Cure, originally scheduled for May 9, is being pushed back to the summer. The race will now be held Aug. 29. Everyone who has already signed up will have their registrations transferred to the new date.

Race to Robie Creek - The annual half-marathon was set for April 18, but organizers say it is being pushed back. The new date has not yet been announced.

Public festivals, events and venues

2020 Idaho Miss Amazing was to be held at the College of Idaho on March 20-21. Organizers posted on their Facebook page that the event has been postponed. They are working to secure a new date and will let the public know when that occurs. Tickets already purchased will be good on the new date.

Ada County Courthouse - Members of the public will no longer be allowed into the Ada County Courthouse except for criminal trials. The only people allowed in will be attorneys, jurors, parties to a case, witnesses, victim support people, county personnel, and judges. Tents and laptops will be set up to check those entering.

Barber Park (Boise) - Ada County Parks & Waterways will no longer take new bookings for the Barber Park Education and Event Center through May 31.

Bardenay and Coyne's - Due to an employee possibly coming in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Bardenay is closing their Treasure Valley locations as well as Coyne's in Eagle for a minimum of five days. "While we don't have any symptoms or a confirmed case," said owner Kevin Settles, "we feel it is the most responsible decision to temporarily close our doors."

Bogus Basin - Bogus Basin Recreation Area announced that the mountain will close for the season at the end of the day Tuesday. All lift operations, rental services, food and beverage and lodges will close.

"We want to thank the community for their incredible support throughout the season, and during these uncertain times," general manager Brad Wilson said in a statement.

Boise Art Museum - Will be closed March 17 through March 31. If additional tours, events, and activities are canceled after March 31, they will communicate those changes via email, through social media, and on their website.

Boise Centre - Closed through March 30.

Boise Depot - Closed through May 9.

Boise Flower and Garden Show has been postponed until March 2021. The event was scheduled to be held at the Boise Centre on March 27-29. Tickets will be refunded.

Boise Hempfest - postponed until October 17.

Boise Music Festival, originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, has been postponed until further notice.

Boise Parks and Recreation - Effective immediately, all programming at the Dick Eardley Senior Center is postponed and the center is closed to the public until further notice. The kitchen will remain in use by Metro Meals on Wheels to continue meal prep and lunch services. Those meals will be available at a small cost. Participants can pick them up curbside Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All skate parks and off-leash dog parks in Boise are also closed, as well as all tennis, pickleball, basketball, and volleyball courts.

Boise Philharmonic Association has canceled all events, concerts, rehearsals, and gatherings through April 30, 2020. These cancellations apply to the Boise Phil’s professional orchestra, youth orchestra, and Master Chorale.

Boise Pride Festival - The 31st annual Boise Pride Fest has been rescheduled for the fall. The event was originally scheduled for June, but will now be the weekend of Sept. 11-13.

Boise Public Library - Effective Monday, March 16, the following services and programs will be suspended system-wide:

Homebound services

The Boise Public Library volunteer program

Book donations

Tree City Book sales at the Main Library store. Online sales will continue.

Boise State University has postponed its spring graduation ceremony, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 until December.

Boise Towne Square Mall - Beginning Monday, March 16 the Boise Towne Square Mall will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual stores inside the mall may temporarily close down or have more limited hours, according to Boise Towne Square.

Boise Urban Garden School - Closed through May 9.

Brundage Mountain Resort announced they will be closing indefinitely at the end of the business day on Tuesday, March 17.

According to a statement from Brundage General Manager Ken Rider, all guests with reservations on or after March 17 will be fully refunded and will receive no cancellation penalties.

Canyon County - All non-essential visits to the courthouse, DMV, and administration building are postponed starting on Monday, March 16. All essential business should be done over the phone or online, if possible. On Thursday, March 19, Canyon County will temporarily stop accepting passport applications until further notice. Exceptions will be made in cases of emergency.

Canyon County Fair Building - all March events have been postponed until further notice. For questions contact the Canyon County Fair Office at 208-455-8500.

Cities of McCall, Donnelly, and Crouch - City officials from all three cities urge people to stop traveling to the Garden Valley as the massive influx of people to the area is straining local businesses and medical services. While there are no confirmed cases in the Garden Valley area, officials do want to adhere to CDC guidelines on group sizes and social distancing, which cannot be done with the surge of people.

City Club of Boise - The City Club of Boise has canceled all events through the first part of April, including forums planned for March 17 and April 1, as well as the Marilyn Shuler Forum on Human Rights on April 2. Anyone registered for an event can contact City Club for refunds.

City of Boise - Mayor Lauren McLean announced on Monday afternoon that all city buildings and facilities, excluding the airport and parks, will be closed down for an unknown length of time. Police and fire services will not be affected by the closures.

As of March 20, bars and restaurants in Boise have been ordered to close for dine-in service. Take-out and pickup orders are still acceptable.

City of Boise Public Playgrounds- On March 21, Boise Mayor Lauren McClean advised Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway to close all public playgrounds in Boise to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

Parks and Recreation maintenance workers will be closing off all 50 of Boise's public playgrounds. Workers will also be posting signs notifying visitors of the closures, according to a press release from Mayor McClean's office.

City of Caldwell - canceled the Mayor's State of the City, all city recreation events, all events at the Caldwell Event Center, and will revoke permits for gatherings of 250 people or more. The city also announced that they are also suspending travel for all city employees for 90 days.

Caldwell has also announced the closure of some city buildings, including City Hall, the Roberts Recreation Center, the Caldwell Airport Hubler Terminal Building, Memorial Park Classroom, the Caldwell Event Center, Purple Sage and Fairview golf course clubhouses, the Caldwell Public Library, and the Caldwell Senior Center.

City of Eagle - All playgrounds and park drinking fountains are closed, effective Monday, March 23.

On Tuesday, March 24, Mayor Jason Pierce signed a social distancing declaration of local disaster emergency order. It mandates social distancing in the City of Eagle.

The local order goes into effect at 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 25 and declares the following:

- Individuals are requested to the greatest extent practicable that they maintain a six-foot distance from other people.

- All dine-in services at restaurants, bars, and coffee houses shall be prohibited. Takeout and delivery services are permitted.

- All fitness facilities shall have no more than 10 patrons at any given time using the facilities.

- If an individual is sick, stay home except to get medical care. Everyone else is encouraged to stay home and only go out for essentials.

- Citizens are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for cleanliness and disinfection.

City of Meridian - All city-sponsored events taking place through April 15 meeting the guidelines below will be affected:

Events that will draw audiences or participants from communities, states, or countries with confirmed community (person-to-person) spread of COVID-19

Events held indoors that bring together more than 250 people where social distancing of six feet or more is unlikely or not possible.

The event's primary audience includes or may expose high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 60 years, and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, regardless of the number of attendees.

A spokesperson for the City of Meridian said a full list of cancellations will be posted to Meridian's COVID-19 webpage by the evening of Monday, March 16.

City leaders also strongly encourage community organizations to postpone or cancel events that meet the criteria listed above.

Meridian City Hall continues to be open for business, but if you have any questions about your condition and need to conduct city business, you're asked to call City Hall first, as many questions can be answered over the phone or online.

On March 23, the city announced that they are now closing down all playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment effective immediately.

The City of Nampa - After announcing a state of emergency, the city will now close down the Nampa Recreation Center, the clerk's office, Nampa City Hall, and the public counter at the main building. After the governor's stay-home order, the city announced it is also closing all golf courses and park bathrooms.

Corpus Christi House - The Corpus Christi House's day shelter operations will be suspended at noon on March 25.

Diocese of Boise - Bishop Peter Christensen has suspended all public Masses, beginning the weekend of March 21-22 until April 5, Plsam Sunday.

Discovery Center - The center will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Eagle Public Library and Parks and Recreation classes, events and programs as of Saturday, March 14 are canceled until further notice. Eagle City Hall and the Eagle Public Library will be open during regular business hours.

Expo Idaho - The Board of Ada County Commissioners has canceled or postponed all events at EXPO Idaho through April 30. The cancellations begin immediately. Visit the Expo Idaho website for updated information on canceled or postponed events.

Federal courthouses - The federal courthouses in Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Pocatello will remain open, but all public events and ceremonies at those locations are canceled. Anyone who has traveled from China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle or Tacoma area in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter a federal courthouse.

Fort Boise Community Center and Art Center - Closed through May 9

Greek Food Festival - The festival was scheduled for May 29-30 but is now postponed. Organizers said they will update their decision as needed.

Idaho Center - The Ford Idaho Center is no longer allowing gatherings of 250 people or more after City of Nampa officials announced the ban Friday morning. The ban is in effect through March 31. All concerts and other events at the Ford Idaho Center will be canceled.

Idaho IceWorld - Closed through May 9.

Idaho State Historical Society - Public access to Idaho State Historical Society sites, including the Old Idaho Penitentiary, Franklin and Stricker Ranch Historic Sites, the Idaho State Museum, and the Research Center at the Idaho State Archives will be closed to the public beginning Friday, March 20, and all programming and events are currently canceled or postponed until further notice. Essential agency services, as mandated by state statute, will still be offered during the public closure.

The closure will be in effect until April 6, 2020, unless extended.

Idaho State Parks - Idaho State Parks are closing all camper cabins and yurts in order to protect staff from exposure to COVID-19. The closures will last until April 30 and could be extended.

J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Bike Park - Closed through May 9

J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Boise Whitewater Park - Closed through May 9

Jaialdi - Jaialdi 2020, which was scheduled for July, has been canceled. The Basque festival in Boise will now be held July 27 - Aug. 1, 2021.

Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center - Closed through May 9.

JUMP - Closed until further notice as of March 16.

Kuna Senior Center - Effective Friday, March 20, all events, activities, field trips are canceled. The Kuna Senior center bus will not be operating and Community Cash Bingo is canceled. Medical transport options may be available from the Area Agency on Aging at 208-898-7060 and Meals on Wheels is still available.

Meridian Public Library - All Meridian Library District locations are closed through March 31.

Meridian Senior Center - The Meridian Senior Center will be closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus from March 16 through March 31.

Morrison Center - All concerts and events at the Morrison Center are suspended through April 15.

Nampa Civic Center - City of Nampa officials announced a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more at the Nampa Civic Center on Friday morning. The ban goes into effect immediately and will last through March 31. All concerts and other events at the Nampa Civic Center will be canceled.

Nampa Public Library:

All programs and outreach are cancelled through end of March.

All scheduled meetings and events in the Multipurpose Rooms have been canceled and will be rescheduled, if needed.

All toys have been removed from the Children’s Area.

Games and puzzles are temporarily unavailable to the public.

Most kits are not available for checkout.

Not accepting book donations.

National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest and Festival - The National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest and Festival in Weiser, originally set for June, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The festival will be celebrated next year June 20 – 26, 2021.

Opera Idaho - The following events have been postponed:

Boise Arts Crawl, originally scheduled for Friday, April 3 (postponed, date TBD)

Operatini: Cocktails & Confessions, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 16 (postponed, date TBD)

Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking, originally scheduled for Friday, April 24 & Sunday, April 26 (postponed to 2021-2022 season)

Opera Idaho has contacted ticket holders, who may receive a full refund, a credit to any opera or paid event during the 2020-2021 season, or donate the cost of their ticket back to Opera Idaho. For more information, call the Opera Idaho office at (208) 345-3531, or click here.

Payette County Courthouse - The Payette County Courthouse will be closed to the public from March 24 through April 3.

Payette National Forest - Snowmobile parking areas, restroom facilities closed, recreation site opening dates delayed

Snowmobile parking areas in the following areas are closed to visitors until May 15:

West Face Parking Area – McCall Ranger District, Adams County, Idaho

Upper Elevation Parking Area – McCall Ranger District, Adams County, Idaho

Wallace Parking Area – McCall Ranger District, Adams County, Idaho

Restroom facilities at Payette National Forest will no longer be stocked or maintained effective March 28.

Campgrounds and overnight areas listed below are delayed in opening following Gov. Little's stay-at-home order.

Closed through May 15: Mann Creek, Spring Creek, Brownlee, Big Flat, Cabin Creek, Lafferty, Cold Springs, Last Chance, Huckleberry Campgrounds on the west side of the Forest, Poverty Flat, 4-Mile, Camp Creek, Buckhorn, Ponderosa, Secesh Horse Camp, Old East Fork, and Big Creek Campgrounds on the west side of the Forest.

Closed through end of May: Lake Fork, Kennally Creek, Burgdorf, Jeannette, and Chinook Campgrounds.

Closed through mid-June: Grouse, Upper Payette Lake, and Hazard Lake Campgrounds

Closed through July 1: Buck Park Cabin and Paddy Flat Guard Station Cabin.

Planet Fitness - The gym in Boise will be closed through March 31.

Quail Hollow Golf Course - Closed through May 9.

Regal Theaters - All Regal theaters will close down until further notice.

Saint Alphonsus - Announces temporary hospital entrance restrictions.

Beginning March 18, Saint Alphonsus will implement changes to entrances at all its hospitals in order to institute a brief screening protocol for patients and visitors prior to entering the facility.

These changes will be effective at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, and Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Nampa, Ontario and Baker City.

Emergency departments will remain open 24/7, while main hospital entrances will be open during normal business hours.

Salmon-Challis National Forest - Gold Bug Hot Springs closed to visitors. Effective on Wednesday, March 25, the Warm Springs Trail, beginning on National Forest lands and ending at Gold Bug Hot Springs and the area within 250-yards from the center of the hot springs on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, is closed indefinitely.

Salmon River Jet Boat Race - The annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race will be canceled this year. The races were originally scheduled for April 18 and 19. The Salmon River Chamber of Commerce said the cancelation was "in the best interest of our community."

Special Olympics Idaho Penguin Plunge - event planned for April 11 has been postponed. New date will be scheduled once Eagle Island Park is reopened.

Sun Valley Film Festival - The annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 18-22, has been canceled. Organizers said they are looking forward to continuing the festival next year.

Sun Valley Resort - Effective March 16, Sun Valley Resort will close all mountain operations for the remainder of the 2019-20 winter season. According to a press release from Sun Valley CEO Bruce Ferry, all winter lift tickets or any other activity dated March 16, 2020 or earlier will be refunded.

Tamarack Resort- Although recreation and restaurant operations were suspended on March 17, Tamarack Resort announced on April 4 that the resort will have limited access through May 1. No guest access will be allowed at this time.

Guests who purchased lodging and event tickets for the beginning of May will be refunded in full if the reopening is further delayed, according to a press release.

Treefort Music Festival - The Treefort Music Fest, a popular event that brings thousands of people to Boise each year, has been postponed until the fall. Originally planned for March 25-29, it is now rescheduled for Sept. 23-27.

Wahooz, Pinz, Galaxy Events Center - closed until further notice.

Wahooz Family Fun Zone is offering free sack lunches to families. Wahooz employees will practice safe handling practices to bring sack lunches to people's vehicles in the Wahooz parking lot beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

Sign up for free lunches is required by 10 am the day prior at www.wahoozfunzone.com. Limit of up to six lunches per family, per day, while supplies last.

Warm Springs Golf Course - Closed through May 9.

YMCA - The Treasure Valley Family YMCA will close multiple sites on Monday, March 16 until March 29 and possibly beyond. All classes and programs, excluding Child Development, are now canceled. The YMCAs closed includes:

Caldwell YMCA

Downtown Boise YMCA

South Meridian YMCA

West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center

Healthy Living Center

YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir

WinCo Foods announced it will be temporarily closing various stores from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. over the next week so they can clean and restock.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks - closed to all visitors

Zoo Boise - Closed through May 9.

On Tuesday, March 24, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced immediate closure of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. The parks are closed to all visitors until further notice.

People can still access webcams, virtual tours, and photo galleries during the park closures at the Yellowstone and Grand Teton park websites.

