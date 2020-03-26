'Claim volume has exploded': Idaho unemployment claims skyrocket amid coronavirus outbreak

The Idaho Department of Labor saw an average of 500 claims a day jump to nearly 4,000 this week.

BOISE, Idaho — As businesses and organizations shuffle operations or shut down completely during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, workers now without a job are turning to unemployment benefits for help.

“It's been all hands on deck,” Idaho Department of Labor spokesperson Leah Reeder said. “As you can imagine the claim volume has exploded.”

Since January, the department typically saw less than 500 claims a day, Reeder said, but last week that number doubled. Then on Tuesday, the department saw nearly 4,000 claims.

”Anyone can file an unemployment claim,” Reeder said. “When you file a claim, the claim is locked down for one year and depending on how much you're monetarily eligible for you will be given a weekly benefit amount and a total benefit amount.”

Depending on how much you made, the weekly benefit amount is anywhere from $72 to $448 dollars a week.

“The first payment is about two-and-a-half weeks from when they filed,” Reeder said.

With the increased volume in calls and questions, the department encourages anyone in need of benefits to not wait to speak with them, but go ahead and file.

“Don’t wait to speak with us if you're having a hard time getting through and if there are any issues with your claim, then we'll give you a call and sort it out,” Reeder said.

The last time the Department of Labor saw this many claims was more than 10 years ago, during the recession.

“During the recession, we did see numbers like this, but the difference was it happened slowly where this has literally happened over a week's time period,” Reeder said.

Anyone who still has a job, but whose hours have been cut recently, can also file for unemployment and potentially receive benefits.

As of Wednesday, Reeder told KTVB, the website was not experiencing any problems.

Reeder also advises people applying to do so on a laptop or desktop computer, not your phone or tablet and if you're having trouble filing online, you can also file with someone over the phone.

