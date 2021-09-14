City of Hailey, Blaine County issue mask mandates

Masks must be worn in public spaces and that includes grocery stores, movie theaters, salons, buses, and government offices.

HAILEY, Idaho — Just five months after rescinding their mask mandate, the city of Hailey is bringing them back.



Monday night, Hailey City Council members voted unanimously to reinstate a city-wide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.



Masks must be worn in public spaces and that includes grocery stores, movie theaters, salons, buses, government offices, libraries and medical facilities.



Blaine County commissioners met Tuesday morning and unanimously voted to issue their own indoor mask mandate. It will apply to all unincorporated parts of the county.



Blaine County, which has the highest vaccination rate of any county in Idaho at more than 80 percent, is seeing on average about 37 new cases per day.



Hailey's mask mandate will run through at least October 12th.



The cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley, which are in Blaine County, will vote on their own mask mandates.



The city of Victor in Teton County is the only other city in Idaho currently with a mask mandate.



The city of Boise does have a mask mandate, but only for government buildings within city limits.

