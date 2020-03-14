City of Boise making changes to library, Senior Center to protect vulnerable populations

The mayor's office on Saturday announced that several public programs will be implementing extra safety precautions.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise officials announced on Saturday that the city will be implementing new changes to programming in an effort to protect the city's vulnerable populations from contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The City of Boise has recently taken extra steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, from canceling events to changing business procedures.

According to a press release from the Office of the Mayor, Dick Eardley Senior Center is closed to the public until further notice, and all events scheduled to take place are postponed indefinitely.

“The health of our participants is top priority,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a press release. “We are committed to continuing our partnership with Metro Meals on Wheels and providing healthy, nutritious lunches to participants every day during the week.”

Officials say that the kitchen at the center will remain open by Metro Meals on Wheels, and meals will be provided outside the senior center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays for a small cost.

In addition to the senior center taking precautions, the Boise Public Library will also be suspending certain services and programs starting on Monday, March 16.

Suspended programs include Homebound Services, The Boise Public Library volunteer program, book donations and Tree City Book sales at the Main Library store.

