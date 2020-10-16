Central District Health recommends pausing most Ada County sports

Officials say the counties in the red category should not be playing high and medium contact sports such as football, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance.

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health says counties in the red category should not be playing high and medium contact sports.

Right now, only Ada County schools are in the red, which includes Boise, West Ada and Kuna.



The board recommends those communities pause sports like football, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance, baseball, volleyball, basketball, softball and soccer.



It is important to note – the current Ada County health order does not prohibit these sports – they are just recommendations from CDH.



They say playing these sports can increase the risk of exposure during a time when coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing.



CDH estimates 150 people across the health district are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure while playing these sports.



They say that number – like our statewide cases – is growing.

