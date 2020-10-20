Live at 5:15 p.m.: Central District Health holds meeting to review Ada County orders, in-person learning for schools

The CDH Board of Health will tackle several major topics in Tuesday's meeting.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health Board of Health is set to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and will address a wide-range of coronavirus-related public health topics.

Based on Tuesday's agenda, the board will review and discuss recommended guidelines for in-person learning and extracurricular activities, possible public health orders and reviewing order criteria for Ada County.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. MT and it will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. If you miss any of the meeting or want to rewatch any portions, a recording of the meeting will be available.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated during and after the meeting. Make sure to check back for new details and information.

On Oct. 14, Central District Health recommended that schools in counties in the red category, such as Ada County, should pause sports like football, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance, baseball, volleyball, basketball, softball and soccer.

“We're seeing cases increase, we want our kids to be in school and we need to find a way to make that happen,” CDH spokesperson Brandon Atkins said on Friday.

He estimates about 150 people within CDH's jurisdiction are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at sporting events such as these.

However, the Southern Idaho Conference, an athletic governing body of 18 schools across the Treasure Valley, decided to go on with the Fall sports season but with a few changes.