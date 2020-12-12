Central District Health endorses shortened COVID quarantine period for symptom-free cases

The new guidance cuts down the suggested quarantine from 14 days down to 10 or 7 depending on the specific scenario.

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health is now endorsing new guidance to reduce the isolation period for people exposed to people who ended up having a positive COVID test but are not showing symptoms. Previously people were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

“You can go now 10 days if you are asymptomatic and you haven’t had any signs or symptoms, anything congruent with illness. You feel fine and you haven’t had anything you’ve been monitoring, and you’ve been wearing a mask, doing everything you need to do, you can be outside of quarantine after 10 days,” said Brandon Atkins with Central District Health.

Atkins explains there is also now a 7-day window for people with no symptoms to clear quarantine. That is for people who got a diagnostic PCR test that is negative and if no symptoms were reported during that time. Tests need to be taken no earlier than five days after exposure. Atkins explains though that right now, that 7-day method just isn’t realistic for everyone.

“We don’t have enough testing going on right now for asymptomatic people that would really be as effective for individuals so really Central District Health’s primary focus is on the non-testing strategy which requires that 10-day quarantine for asymptomatic only,” Atkins said.

To be clear, this new guidance is for people who had close contact with a known or presumed positive COVID test and had no symptoms at all.

“If you are symptomatic you do not fall in into this category, the isolation and quarantine does not alleviate. You cannot go in and get tested and be released from quarantine early. You have 10 days beyond the earliest onset of symptoms to be cleared from quarantine after you have positive symptoms or a test,” Atkins said.

With collective COVID fatigue, medical providers have found some people reluctant to admit they are experiencing COVID symptoms, or decide on their own that symptoms can be attributed to something else. Atkins says there are symptoms to be aware of, especially after a COVID exposure.

“If you’ve got a cough, if you’ve got the runny nose dripping, typical symptoms that are associated with it, you don’t have taste or smell associated with it or you are having those body aches or night sweats. Those are all things that characterize you as symptomatic,” Atkins said.

Through the pandemic, contact tracing has been a major tool to trace the spread of the virus and notify people who have been exposed and need to quarantine. Atkins explains that tool is simply not as potent now in the Central District Health region because of the high spread.

“If we see over 600 new cases a day it’s impossible for our team to keep up with that type of workload," Atkins said. "When we were working hard and seeing 200 cases a day our epi-team felt pretty comfortable. 150-200 was really pushing that max a day but they were keeping up pretty well with a lot of the contact tracing. We’ve been over that for weeks now.”

So, why change the guidance now? Atkins says it’s with the hope that people will follow a more manageable quarantine.

“The two weeks is quite a long time and so anything we can do to have people become more compliant, as Governor Little would say, with measures that are being offered then we will be in a better situation to make sure people are truly following those guidelines rather than just saying, I’m just not going to do it. It doesn’t make sense, I feel fine,” Atkins said.