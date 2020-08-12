Watch live at 5:15 p.m.: Central District Health board to vote on revised public health order

The health district revised the original draft order after the board asked for several changes during a special meeting on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health board is scheduled to discuss and vote on a revised public health order at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The health district revised the original draft order after the board asked for several changes during a special meeting on Friday.

The order is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and preserve hospital capacity. Over the last month, CDH has seen alarming COVID-19 metrics in its region, which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

All four counties have high case rates for their respective population sizes.

At the meeting on Friday, healthcare leaders from St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus said their health group systems are weeks away from crisis care standards, or rationing of medical care based on need.

"We can go from contingency standards of care to crisis standards of care in a matter of days," said Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus.

Dr. Jim Souza, chief medical officer at St. Luke's, also pleaded with the public again to wear face masks and physically distance themselves from others in order to help healthcare workers from getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

"I'm not too proud to beg," Souza told the board. "It saddens me that this has become a debate of good versus bad, or right versus left and that's just wrong. I'm not going to lean on that. I'm going to do my job. We have banded together against a common enemy, and that enemy is this virus."

Unlike the original order, the revised order would allow youth and adult sporting events to continue, there would be more exemptions to the face mask mandate, visitations to long-term care facilities may continue under certain requirements, and bar top seating - at bars and restaurants - would be allowed so long as a barrier is in place between the customer and the bartender.